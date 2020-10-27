A massive serving run in the fifth set by senior Ally Murphy pushed the Harding Academy Lady Wildcats to a 3-2 victory over Waldron on Tuesday afternoon in the 3A State Volleyball Tournament at Little Rock Episcopal.
Murphy played big all game, but the final ace to give Harding Academy the win was one that Murphy said was the scariest one she has ever served.
“I was terrified,” Murphy said. “I could feel myself shaking, but I think years of volleyball and the girls, letting my body take over and it did.”
The first set was all Harding Academy.
Waldron got the first point on an ace and then the Lady Wildcats took over.
Sophomore Avery Fouts had a big first set with six kills and three blocks.
Waldron made a run later in the first set scoring on multiple tips that gave Harding Academy trouble all night.
Fouts was able to get the final kill in the set and Harding Academy took the 25-16 set win and a 1-0 game lead.
Murphy made her presence felt in the second set. She had three kills, an ace and two blocks in the set.
Junior Becca Dugger had a big second set also with three timely kills to get Harding Academy back on track when it faltered.
Harding Academy took the second set 25-14 and had the momentum with a 2-0 game lead.
Waldron then made one of the most impressive runs against the Lady Wildcats all season.
The third set came down to a 24-24 tie after the Lady Wildcats were down 23-20. Waldron was able to score two points in a row and take the third set 26-24 and cut the game to 2-1.
The fourth set saw Harding Academy playing on its heels.
The Lady Wildcats took a 14-6 lead before things just seemed to implode.
Waldron fought back with well-placed tips and mental mistakes by the Lady Wildcats.
Waldron came back to tie 17-17 and then only allowed the Lady Wildcats one more point in the set.
The Lady Bulldogs took set four 25-18 on a Dugger swing and miss that hit the net.
The match was tied 2-2.
The emotion in the gym was at a fever pitch for both teams.
There were girls crying in the Harding Academy huddle before the final set began.
As it began, Murphy started with an ace.
After a block by Fouts and senior Carson McFatridge, though, Waldron went on a massive run, and the Lady Wildcats were down 13-9.
Fouts and Dugger got kills to bring Harding Academy within 13-1.
The game came down to 14-14 after a block by Fouts.
Then Murphy finished with an ace after Waldron hit the ball out of bounds to make the lead 15-14 for Harding Academy.
Harding Academy escaped with the 16-14 set win to advance to the next round against Piggott at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
“I credit all of them for battling through and gutting that one out,” Harding Academy head coach Ted Traughber said Tuesday about his players.
