Reds Braves Baseball

Atlanta Braves' Sean Murphy, center right, celebrates with Austin Riley after hitting a winning two-run home run in the 10th inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds, Monday, April 10, 2023, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

 John Bazemore

ATLANTA (AP) — Sean Murphy hit a two-run homer in the 10th inning and the Atlanta Braves recovered after blowing a two-run lead in the ninth to beat the Cincinnati Reds 5-4 on Monday night.

Murphy blasted the first pitch from Derek Law (0-2) to center field for his third hit of the game, driving in designated runner Austin Riley.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.