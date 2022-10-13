Commanders Bears Football

Washington Commanders running back Antonio Gibson is chased by Chicago Bears defensive lineman Mike Pennel Jr. in the second half of an NFL football game in Chicago, Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

 Charles Rex Arbogast

CHICAGO (AP) — Christian Holmes recovered a muffed punt by Velus Jones deep in Chicago territory to set up a 1-yard run by rookie Brian Robinson for his first touchdown midway through the fourth quarter, and the Washington Commanders stopped a four-game losing streak, hanging on to beat the Bears 12-7 Thursday night.

This one might not have been quite as ugly as the Colts-Broncos yawner a week earlier that had famed play-by-play announcer Al Michaels launching zingers and creating a buzz on social media. There were plenty of bad reads, tipped balls, overthrown passes and sloppy play in general. But there was also no shortage of drama down the stretch.

