Mountain View used a swarming press defense to create turnovers against Harding Academy and showed patience and confidence to remain undefeated in the 3A-2 Conference with a 54-27 victory over the host Lady Wildcats.
Harding Academy senior McKenney Sheffield took the first shot of the game and scored the first points of the game with a jump shot just inside the elbow, but she finished the game with just four points.
With two minutes in the first quarter, the score tied at seven and both teams returning after a timeout. Mountain View changed the defense from a 2-3 zone defense to a press.
Harding Academy made nine baskets out of 37 attempts from the floor and Lady Wildcats basketball coach Rusty Gardner described the night as a rough time.
“It is important that we don’t forget about this. I think the important for us is to remember it next Tuesday against Mountain View, “ Gardner said. “Our kids did really good things tonight; we were in a situation for a shot to fall and we really needed something good to happen and it didn’t and we couldn’t stop the snowball.”
Lady Wildcats forward Callie Citty led Harding Academy with 12 points.
Mountain coach Casey Scriber thought that the change in the defense would create momentum for his team. The defense for the Yellow Jackets caused the Lady Wildcats to turn the ball over eight times In the second half and Mountain View did not waste the opportunity to score points.
“This an exceptional group the seniors in the finals for three years and they have bee through all of the battle,” Sciber said. “They are physical and strong and they have the mentality to work hard as well.”
Working hard for the Yellow Jackets, Chaelann Vickers led all scorers on the floor with 16 points. Her teammate Josie Story finished the night with 14 points.
