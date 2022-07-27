All roads have led back home for Bradley Moss.
Moss, who has been a coach in the Rose Bud basketball program for the past six years, five for the girls team and last season for the boys, has been named the new athletic director. Moss replaces Scotty Starkey, who will be moving into an administrative role at the school after a year serving as AD.
Moss is a 2008 graduate of Rose Bud and played two years of college basketball at Williams Baptist College before transferring to the University of Central Arkansas in Conway as a walk-on. From there, he was a graduate assistant for Bears coach Corliss Williamson. Moss' coaching career began at Viola High School in North Arkansas for a brief stint when the opportunity to come back to where it all began presented itself.
The approval was made by the school board back in the spring, but became official at the start of this month. Moss will continue to lead the boys basketball team for 2022-23. He says the duties of doing both jobs will not be easy, but the added workload will be manageable.
“If you're focused on organization and how you manage your time, it can be done,” Moss said. “I definitely didn't think about all the little details that go into the athletic director's side when I was coaching. We were really lucky to have a good one last year in Scotty. When you're coaching, you kind of have blinders on, so there's definitely more that goes into the job than I thought.”
The expectations will undoubtedly be high once basketball season begins in early November with the Ramblers coming off an impressive 21-9 campaign last year, which included a 13-game winning streak during the middle of the season. Only two players are graduated from that roster, leaving college prospect Rece Hipp to help lead the team as a returning senior. Hipp was voted 3A-2 Conference MVP and an All-State selection last season as a junior. Moss also expects a great season for fellow seniors Jared Wray and Jace Goodwin. He said juniors Tanner Rooks and Bryce Walls will have increased roles this season after good sophomore years combined with strong practice efforts throughout this summer.
“Brayden Reedy is going to surprise people this year,” Moss said. “Matthew Waggoner is a senior, he is a hard-working kid – he's tried to change his body over the summer. I think that is a good core.”
There are a few changes to the 3A-2 this season, but local rivals Bald Knob, Riverview and Harding Academy remain. Moss looks for the upcoming season to surpass the Ramblers' success last year.
“We had a great year,” Moss said. “I lucked into a good group of really hard-working young men. They meshed really well, they care about each other. They bought into what I was trying to do pretty quickly. It was a really fun year. When you're coming off a 20-win season and can say you've only lost two guys, most of the time, you're going to feel pretty positive about that.”
It wasn't just coaching experience Moss picked up during his time at Viola. It is also where he met his wife, Leslie. They currently reside less than a mile from where Moss grew up in the Joy area. Now, with 15-month old son Cohen in tow, Moss is looking to extend those long-standing roots into the future.
“He will be a Rambler one day,” Moss said. “Hopefully he can have the same hometown experience I had.”
