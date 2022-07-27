Moss

Bradley Moss will continue to coach the Ramblers boys' basketball team and also serve as Rose Bud Public Schools' new athletic director.

 Mark Buffalo

All roads have led back home for Bradley Moss.

Moss, who has been a coach in the Rose Bud basketball program for the past six years, five for the girls team and last season for the boys, has been named the new athletic director. Moss replaces Scotty Starkey, who will be moving into an administrative role at the school after a year serving as AD.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.