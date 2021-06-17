ATLANTA (AP) — Charlie Morton made a small tweak to his mechanics that produced a big change in how he drives the ball from the mound.
"I've been aware of some of the things that I've been doing poorly in my delivery," he said. "It's really hard, particularly in-season, to make adjustments."
Didn't look that way Thursday night.
Morton didn't allow a hit until the seventh inning and took a shutout into the eighth, lifting the Atlanta Braves over the St. Louis Cardinals 4-0.
Morton gave up his first hit when Paul Goldschmidt lined a single to left-center with one out, but the right-hander followed by getting Nolan Arenado to pop up and struck out Tyler O'Neill. He allowed singles to Matt Carpenter and pinch-hitter José Rondón in the eighth and was pulled with two outs.
"I made some changes in my delivery, like postural stuff, try to stay a little bit taller at the waist," Morton said. "So with the hope that I could stay on line a little better. I feel like I've thrown the ball pretty well the past month. My last one in Miami wasn't great, but overall I think I'm trending in the right direction. I think we did a pretty good job tonight."
Atlanta led 1-0 in the fifth on Guillermo Heredia's third homer. Ozzie Albies had an RBI triple in the sixth, and Abraham Almonte followed with an RBI double to make it 3-0.
Ronald Acuña Jr.'s sacrifice fly in the seventh pushed it to 4-0.
Luke Jackson struck out Tommy Edman to strand the runners after replacing Morton (6-3), who allowed three hits and no walks with seven strikeouts.
Morton and Cardinals starter John Gant didn't allow a hit early on, but they weren't perfect. Gant gave up a walk to Almonte to begin the second. Morton allowed two baserunners when he hit Carpenter with a pitch in the third and did the same to Dylan Carlson in the fourth.
"I thought with the stuff he had, I thought this might be," Braves manager Brian Snitker said. "You know, Goldschmidt had a great at-bat there, too. That shows you how hard it is to accomplish that."
Acuña singled to open the fourth, and Freddie Freeman followed with a single, but the inning ended when Austin Riley lined out to third.
Morton, who entered 2-12 with a 5.68 ERA in 18 career starts against St. Louis, avoided his tendency this season to allow a big inning. With his fastball topping out at 96 mph, the right-hander mixed in his curveball and cutter to strong effect. He threw 75 of 112 pitches for strikes and faced 27 batters.
Morton benefited from a strong play when Freeman jumped at first base to stab Edman's liner to end the sixth.
Acuña walked to begin the sixth, stole second, advanced on Freeman's groundout and scored on Albies' triple to left-center to make it 2-0. That chased Gant, who was replaced by Daniel Ponce de Leon. Almonte followed with his RBI double.
Gant (4-5) allowed four hits, three runs and two walks with four strikeouts in 5 1/3 innings.
Gant made a mistake on Heredia's homer.
"Super hung it," Gant said. "It was probably above the strike zone, I would think. I hadn't gone back and looked at it, but that wasn't a competitive pitch whatsoever. He liked it a whole lot."
The three-time defending NL East champion Braves, who began the night 7 1/2 games back in the division, had dropped six of seven and were five games under .500 for the first time since the end of the 2017 season.
The Cardinals entered three games back in the NL Central but had won three straight after losing nine of 10.
GIANTS 10, DIAMONDBACKS 3
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Arizona set a major league record with its 23rd straight road loss, making dubious history in getting trounced by San Francisco.
The dejected D-backs trudged off the field after breaking a tie with the 1963 Mets and '43 Philadelphia Athletics for road futility.
Held to just a lone single by pitcher Zac Gallen through six innings, Arizona fell behind 6-0.
The Diamondbacks don't play again on the road until June 25 at San Diego.
Gallen (1-2) allowed four earned runs in 2 2/3 innings in his first start back from a sprained pitching elbow.
Giants starter Kevin Gausman (8-1) limited the D-backs to two runs on four hits in eight innings. The right-hander struck out six and walked one.
Curt Casali homered and drove in four runs for San Francisco, finishing a double shy of the cycle. Steven Duggar went 3 for 3 with an RBI double and Mauricio Dubón and Mike Yastrzemski drove in two runs each as the Giants improved the best record in the majors to 44-25.
INDIANS 10, ORIOLES 3
CLEVELAND (AP) — José Ramírez and Bobby Bradley homered during a three-run first inning and Cleveland dealt Baltimore its 19th straight road loss.
The Orioles are approaching the major league record of 23 consecutive road losses, an active streak set by Arizona on Thursday in San Francisco. The 1943 Philadelphia Athletics and 1963 New York Mets lost 22 straight road games.
The win gave Cleveland a four-game sweep and sent Baltimore to its eighth straight loss overall.
Yu Chang had four RBIs with a two-run single in the sixth and a two-run homer in the eighth. Trevor Stephan (1-0) pitched 1 2/3 scoreless innings for his first major league win.
Austin Hays and Maikel Franco homered for the Orioles. Jorge López (2-8) took the loss.
CUBS 2, METS 0
NEW YORK (AP) — Kyle Hendricks flummoxed the Mets for six innings to win his career-best seventh straight start, Javier Báez hit a two-run homer in the first off Marcus Stroman and Chicago beat New York to avoid a four-game series sweep.
Hendricks (9-4) struck out seven and walked two, retiring his last eight batters after consecutive walks in the fourth. Craig Kimbrel got his 19th save in 21 chances, tying for the major league lead.
Stroman (6-5) gave up four hits in seven innings with eight strikeouts and one walk.
New York lost for only the third time in its last 17 home games and is 20-7 at Citi Field.
YANKEES 8, BLUE JAYS 4
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Giancarlo Stanton hit a go-ahead homer in a four-run seventh inning and New York pulled off a triple play in a win over struggling Toronto.
Stanton broke a 3-all tie with his 13th homer, an opposite-field, two-run shot off Anthony Castro (1-2). The triple play in the first inning marked the first time the storied Yankees franchise turned two in one year.
Chris Gittens drove in three runs, and Gio Urshela had three hits and scored three runs for New York, which swept the three-game series and finished 5-3 on its road trip. Chad Green (1-4) was the winning pitcher.
Reese McGuire had three hits and Santiago Espinal scored twice for Toronto, which has lost four straight and six of eight.
The Yankees' second triple play of the season was a 1-3-6-2-5-6 sequence, the first time that combination was used in any of the 726 triple plays in major league history, per a list maintained by Baseball Almanac.
ASTROS 10, WHITE SOX 2
HOUSTON (AP) — Jose Altuve homered for the fourth time in three games, Michael Brantley and Abraham Toro also connected, and Houston defeated Chicago.
Jose Urquidy (5-3) allowed four hits and two runs with five strikeouts in seven strong innings to stifle Chicago's powerful lineup, backing a three-run shot by Brantley and a career-best four RBIs by Toro. Houston won its fourth straight.
Dylan Cease (5-3) yielded four hits and a season-high seven runs — six earned — in 3 1/3 innings to tie his shortest start of the season.
