SEARCY, Ark., (Feb. 21, 2023) — Harding University’s Jeff Morgan will retire as head men’s basketball coach at the end of the 2022-23 season but will continue serving as the University’s athletic director.
Morgan is in his 30th season as head coach at Harding and is the winningest coach in program history with 448 victories. He ranks fourth in career victories among coaches at Arkansas colleges, trailing only Don Dyer (601), Bill Vining (520) and Cliff Garrison (463).
“Jeff Morgan has led Harding basketball through a storied era where the Rhodes-Reaves Field House became legendary in NCAA Division II,” Harding president Dr. Mike Williams said. “But his legacy extends far beyond building a program. He mentored men who are great husbands and fathers, tremendous leaders and Spirit-led disciples.”
Morgan has served as the school’s athletic director since 2018, overseeing the day-to-day operations of the University’s 18-team athletic department.
In his time as head men’s basketball coach, Morgan has led his teams to 21 postseason tournament appearances, including nine Gulf South Conference Tournaments, seven Great American Conference Tournaments, six NCAA Division II national tournaments and one NAIA national tournament. He also led Harding to regular season conference championships in 2008, 2013 and 2016 and his 2014 team won the GAC Tournament championship as the No. 5 seed. His 2011 team finished the season ranked No. 11 nationally.
“It has been an incredible honor to walk alongside so many great young men and their families that make up our Bison Basketball Family,” Morgan said. “My wife, Christy, and I are so grateful for all the players, families, coaches and so many others that have made this journey so remarkable. I am also thankful to those who had a hand in giving me this incredible opportunity that I had dreamed about, even as a young kid walking around this campus. The Lord has blessed us so richly with great relationships and we are eternally grateful for all the support and encouragement from so many in our Harding family, Searcy community and many others.
I have made this decision because it is time for a new voice for our young men. I really look forward to continuing to work with the amazing student-athletes and coaches that are a part of our Harding family. We love Harding and are excited about its future. Go Bisons!”
Harding will honor Morgan’s career as part of its Senior Night ceremonies following the game Saturday, Feb. 25, when the Bisons host Henderson State at 7:30 p.m. All former players, friends of the program, and fans are invited to attend the game and help celebrate Morgan’s coaching career.
The University has formed a search committee to hire Harding’s next head men’s basketball coach. Those interested in applying should send resumes to basketballsearch@harding.edu.
