morgan

Harding University men's basketball coach Jeff Morgan recently announced his retirement as head coach of the Bisons after 30 seasons. Morgan is the winningest coach in the program's history, and will continue as the school's athletic director.

SEARCY, Ark., (Feb. 21, 2023) — Harding University’s Jeff Morgan will retire as head men’s basketball coach at the end of the 2022-23 season but will continue serving as the University’s athletic director.

Morgan is in his 30th season as head coach at Harding and is the winningest coach in program history with 448 victories. He ranks fourth in career victories among coaches at Arkansas colleges, trailing only Don Dyer (601), Bill Vining (520) and Cliff Garrison (463).

