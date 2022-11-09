Grizzlies Spurs Basketball

Memphis Grizzlies' Ja Morant, right, goes to the basket as he is defended by San Antonio Spurs' Jakob Poeltl during the second half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, in San Antonio. Memphis won 124-122 in overtime. (AP Photo/Darren Abate)

 Darren Abate

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Ja Morant and Desmond Bane had 32 points each and the Memphis Grizzlies beat San Antonio 124-122 in overtime Wednesday night, handing the Spurs their fifth straight loss.

"Early in the season for us to have a couple games where we go down the stretch or go into overtime and being able to still come out with a win is big time for us," Morant said. "We know every game is not going to be a blowout. So, having these reps helps us a lot."

