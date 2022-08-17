Rockies Cardinals Baseball

St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Colorado Rockies Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

 Jeff Roberson

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Jordan Montgomery picked up his third win in as many starts with St. Louis, and Nolan Gorman drove in three runs to lead the Cardinals to a 5-1 win over the Colorado Rockies on Wednesday night.

St. Louis won for the 12th time in 13 home games and beat Colorado for the 11th straight time at home while improving to a season-best 14 games over .500 at 65-51.

