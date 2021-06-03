CHICAGO (AP) — Yoán Moncada and Jake Lamb hit two of Chicago's four home runs to back Lance Lynn, Hall of Fame manager Tony La Russa closed in on John McGraw for second on baseball's career wins list, and the White Sox beat the Detroit Tigers 4-1 on Thursday night.
Moncada and Lamb connected in the first two innings as Chicago grabbed a 2-0 lead. Yasmani Grandal made it 3-1 with a 457-foot drive to right-center against Casey Mize. Tim Anderson added a solo shot in the eighth off Daniel Norris.
La Russa picked up career victory No. 2,762 to move within one of McGraw, and the White Sox won for the eighth time in 11 games.
Lynn went six innings, allowing one run and four hits. The right-hander threw 89 pitches in improving to 6-0 in his past seven starts.
Aaron Bummer and Evan Marshall each worked an inning. Liam Hendriks came on in the ninth for his American League-leading 14th save in 16 chances, and the White Sox got their 12th win in 13 games against Detroit.
Mize (3-4) gave up three runs and five hits in seven innings.
Willi Castro homered leading off the fifth, but the Tigers came up short after winning four of five.
Moncada, who entered on a 10-for-19 tear, gave the White Sox a 1-0 lead with two outs in the first. He drove a 1-2 splitter down and around the outside edge the opposite way into the left-field bullpen for his fifth home run.
Lynn got out of a bases-loaded jam in the second when he struck out Jake Rogers after giving up a two-out single to Niko Goodrum and walking the next two batters.
Lamb made it 2-0 in the bottom half when he crushed a long, two-out drive to right for his fourth homer.
The Tigers cut it to 2-1 when Castro drove the first pitch of the fifth beyond the right-field bullpen.
White Sox ace Lucas Giolito picked up his second career ejection prior to the ninth inning.
RAYS 9, YANKEES 2
NEW YORK (AP) — Ryan Yarbrough ended a 24-start winless skid with Tampa Bay's first complete game in more than five years, and the Rays beat New York.
Austin Meadows homered off Gerrit Cole and drove in five runs for Tampa Bay. Yarbrough (3-3) hadn't won a start since Aug. 11, 2019, when he threw a career-high 8 2/3 innings in a 1-0 win over Seattle.
The AL East-leading Rays salvaged a four-game split, improving to 10-3 at Yankee Stadium since the start of last season.
New York fell 4 1/2 games back of Tampa Bay. It has dropped seven of 10 entering a weekend series against the rival Red Sox.
Brett Gardner and Miguel Andújar homered for the Yankees. Cole (6-3) matched a season worst by allowing five runs in five innings.
Tampa Bay had not thrown a complete game since Matt Andriese's two-hit shutout of Oakland on May 14, 2016, a major league-record streak of 731 games.
BRAVES 5, NATIONALS 1
ATLANTA (AP) — Dansby Swanson kept up his power surge with a two-run homer in Atlanta's four-run sixth inning.
Braves left-hander Tucker Davidson, recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett for his second start this season, gave up one hit in 5 2/3 innings. He struck out five and walked five. with five walks and five strikeouts.
Swanson extended his hitting streak to a career-best 12 games with his 10th homer this season. He has five homers in that stretch, including in back-to-back games against Washington.
Josh Tomlin (3-0) threw 1 1/3 scoreless innings for the win.
Nationals left-hander Patrick Corbin (3-5) permitted four runs and six hits in 5 1/3 innings.
ROCKIES 11, RANGERS 6
DENVER (AP) — Austin Gomber pitched six shutout innings, Charlie Blackmon homered and Colorado beat Texas to finish a franchise-worst 0-9 trip for the Rangers and extend their longest losing streak since 2003 to nine games.
Texas fell behind 9-0 by the sixth inning and lost its 15th consecutive road game, one shy of the franchise record set by the 1961 Washington Senators, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.
Gomber (4-5) allowed three hits, struck out six and walked none. Garrett Hampson tied a career high with four of Colorado's 16 hits.
Khris Davis and Jose Trevino homered for Texas. Mike Foltynewicz (1-6) gave up five runs and eight hits in 3 2/3 innings.
BREWERS 7, DIAMONDBACKS 4
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Christian Yelich hit his second home run of the season, a three-run shot in the third inning that helped power Milwaukee to the victory.
Jackie Bradley Jr., Luis Urías and Avisaíl García also connected for the Brewers. Urías' homer was his second in as many games and came on his 24th birthday.
Carson Kelly hit a two-run homer for Arizona, which left 14 men on base. Jon Duplantier (0-1) allowed five runs in four innings.
Brent Suter (6-3) got the win, and Josh Hader got three outs for his 13th save.
RED SOX 5, ASTROS 1
HOUSTON (AP) — Martín Pérez pitched 7 2/3 scoreless innings, and Boston avoided a four-game sweep.
Christian Arroyo hit his first homer of the season for the Red Sox, a three-run drive in the second. Xander Bogaerts added a two-run double in the seventh.
Pérez (4-2) yielded six hits and struck out four in his fourth straight win.
Houston starter Jake Odorizzi (0-3) labored through three innings in his second start after missing a month with a strained muscle in his right arm. He allowed three runs, four hits and three walks.
Yuli Gurriel hit his eighth homer for the Astros in the ninth.
PIRATES 5, MARLINS 3
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Jacob Stallings hit a three-run double in the eighth inning, lifting Pittsburgh to the victory.
Trailing 3-2, the Pirates loaded the bases with two outs on a single by Adam Frazier and walks to Bryan Reynolds and Gregory Polanco. Stallings then doubled to left against Dylan Floro (2-3), sending the Marlins to their season-high sixth consecutive loss.
Reynolds also homered for the Pirates, who stopped a three-game slide. Rookie Ke'Bryan Hayes, fresh off the injured list, had two hits.
Kyle Crick (1-0) pitched a scoreless eighth for the win, and Richard Rodriguez worked around a two-out single in the ninth for his seventh save.
Marlins starter Elieser Hernandez was activated from the IL after missing two months with a strained right biceps, and then he got hurt again. Hernandez strained his right quadriceps while running the bases in the sixth inning.
