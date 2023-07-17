LAS VEGAS (AP) — Isaiah Mobley had 28 points and 11 rebounds, and the Cleveland Cavaliers captured the NBA Summer League championship with a 99-78 victory Monday over the Houston Rockets.

This was the Cavaliers' first title since the Summer League went to a tournament format in 2013. Mobley was voted game MVP, more than making up for not being selected to the all-tournament team.

