APTOPIX NLDS Dodgers Padres Baseball

San Diego Padres third baseman Manny Machado, right, celebrates with relief pitcher Josh Hader (71) after the Padres defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-3 in Game 4 of a baseball NL Division Series, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

 Ashley Landis

Following the second rainout of the series, the Cleveland Guardians and New York Yankees are set to finally settle their American League playoff Tuesday afternoon in the Bronx.

After that, a most unexpected National League Championship Series matching the Philadelphia Phillies and San Diego Padres gets underway at Petco Park.

