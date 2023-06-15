NEW YORK (AP) — Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred thinks the use of banned sticky stuff is more widespread than the three pitchers ejected this season for illegal grip aids.

"I am sure that out of an abundance of caution and good judgment, umpires have had questionable situations that they decided: just not quite sure," Manfred said Thursday following an owners meeting. "And I am 100% certain they err on the side of no violation."

