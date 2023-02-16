DUNEDIN, Fla. (AP) — As baseball prepares for a possible local broadcasting crisis, Commissioner Rob Manfred sees an opportunity.

Manfred said Thursday that Major League Baseball can produce games digitally in conjunction with MLB.TV if Bally Sports regional networks are no longer broadcasting them. In fact, he said this is a chance to address the game blackouts that inspire so much anger among fans.

