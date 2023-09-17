SEARCY — The Harding women's soccer team played to a 0-0 tie against UT-Tyler Saturday at the Stevens Soccer Complex in non-conference action.
SEARCY — The Harding women's soccer team played to a 0-0 tie against UT-Tyler Saturday at the Stevens Soccer Complex in non-conference action.
Harding moves to 2-3-1 on the season and UT-Tyler moves to 2-1-2
STATS
Harding took 12 shots in the game, seven were on goal. Gabie Eddins led the Lady Bisons with three shots, all were on goal. Seven different Harding players had a shot in the game.
UT-Tyler took 13 shots, nine were on goal. Brooke Mullins led the team with three shots, two were on goal.
Harding goalkeeper Maysa Willis played the full 90 minutes in goal and had a season-high nine saves.
NEXT UP
Harding will open Great American Conference play Wednesday at Ouachita Baptist. Kickoff is scheduled for 4 p.m., in Arkadelphia, Arkansas.
MEN FALL TO UT TYLER
SEARCY - Harding senior James Lee scored his first goal of the season and second of his career in the 84th minute of the Bisons' matchup with UT Tyler on Saturday at the Stevens Soccer Complex, but it was not enough as Harding fell 2-1.
Harding is now 2-3-1 on the season and begins Great American Conference play on Thursday, Sept. 21 at Ouachita Baptist.
Lee, a native of Ocala, Florida, came on in the 76th minute and scored eight minutes later on an assist from sophomore Matthew Sanchez. It was his first assist of the season and of his career. Sanchez came on in the 65th minute.
UT Tyler (2-1-2) scored its goals in the 52nd and 58th minutes after a scoreless first half.
Harding has now scored eight of its 10 goals in the second half this season.
