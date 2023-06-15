CHICAGO (AP) — Kelsey Mitchell sank a step-back jumper with 1.1 seconds left and the Indiana Fever beat the short-handed Chicago Sky 92-90 on Thursday night.

Dana Evans made a field goal on four straight Chicago possessions, the last coming on a runner with 38.3 seconds left for an 89-88 lead. Erica Wheeler worked the clock down and was short on a jumper, but NaLyssa Smith grabbed the rebound and put it back to give Indiana the lead with 14.5 left.

