CLEVELAND (AP) — Already an All-Star, Donovan Mitchell added his name to one of the NBA's most rarefied lists Monday night.
Mitchell set a Cleveland record with 71 points, most by an NBA player in 17 years, and the Cavaliers rallied from 21 down to beat the Chicago Bulls 145-134 in overtime on Monday night.
Mitchell's total matched the eighth highest in league history since Lakers legend Kobe Bryant had 81 points against Toronto on Jan. 22, 2006. Wilt Chamberlain owns the NBA record with 100 for Philadelphia against New York on March 2, 1962, at Hershey, Pennsylvania.
"To be there in the record book with guys like Wilt is truly humbling," said Mitchell, who was acquired from Utah in the offseason. "I always believed I could be one of the best players in the league. I'm speechless and blessed to be in the company of that greatness."
As the final seconds of OT ticked off the clock, Mitchell waved his arm for the Cleveland crowd, which has embraced him in his short time with the Cavs, to make more noise and then soaked in their applause.
Seconds later, Mitchell was doused with water by his teammates and forward Cedi Osman grabbed a microphone on the floor to lead an "M-V-P, M-V-P," chant.
Mitchell scored 13 points in the extra session after forcing OT by grabbing his own intentionally missed free throw and making a circus-shot with 3.0 seconds left, tying the game at 130-all and breaking the Cleveland record with 58 points.
In OT, Mitchell became the seventh player in the 70-point club. Chamberlain did it six times, while Bryant, David Thompson, Elgin Baylor, David Robinson and Devin Booker reached the figure once apiece.
"We were treated tonight to one of the greatest performances in the history of the game," Cleveland coach J.B. Bickerstaff said. "Every single play that he made was a play that was necessary.
"Donovan has never put himself above the team, so how can you not root for a guy like that? I told everyone else to get out of the way."
Mitchell also had a career-high tying 11 assists and eight rebounds in 50 minutes, also setting career highs with 20 free throws made and 25 free throws attempted. He scored five points in the first quarter, 11 in the second, 24 in the third and 18 in the fourth.
"I think I had a game like that once playing NBA2K, but I don't think I shot that efficiently," Mitchell joked of his video-game skills. "But that was in a loss, so this feels that much better."
Mitchell went 22 of 34 from the field and made 7 of 15 3-pointers in carrying the Cavaliers, who were without All-Star guard Darius Garland (right thumb sprain) and forward Evan Mobley (right ankle soreness) for the second straight game.
DeMar DeRozan scored 44 points, Zach LeVine had 26 points and Nikola Vucevic added 20 points and 13 rebounds for Chicago, which did not trail in regulation.
During his postgame news conference, Mitchell was almost in disbelief when it was mentioned he joined the list of NBA legends to surpass 70 points.
"It's humbling," he said. "I'm speechless. For me, not only did I do that, but I did it an effort when we came back and won and it's how we won. It's nuts."
KNICKS 102, SUNS 83
NEW YORK (AP) — Julius Randle had 28 points and 16 rebounds to lead New York Knicks to a win over Phoenix.
Jalen Brunson, who returned after missing three games with a sore right hip, scored 24 points. Immanuel Quickley scored 15 points, Quentin Grimes had 12 and Mitchell Robinson finished with 10 points and 10 rebounds for the Knicks.
Deandre Ayton led Phoenix with 12 points. Chris Paul had 11 and Mikal Bridges added 10.
The Suns, who lost for the sixth time in their last seven games, scored the first four points of the game. The Knicks followed with the next 14 and led the rest of the way.
Monday's win snapped a three-game home losing streak.
NETS 139, SPURS 103
NEW YORK (AP) — Kyrie Irving made his first seven shots, sparked a big bench celebration with a one-handed follow slam after he finally missed and scored 27 points as Brooklyn earned a 12th straight victory.
Kevin Durant added 25 points and 11 assists for the Nets (25-12), who have ridden the longest winning in the NBA this season to within a game of Boston for the best record in the league. Brooklyn has won 16 of its last 17 games.
Irving shot 11 for 14, Durant was 10 for 14 and neither played in the fourth quarter for the Nets, who are 23-7 under Jacque Vaughn. T.J. Warren finished with 18 points and Brooklyn shot 62% from the field.
Keldon Johnson scored 22 points for the Spurs.
76ERS 120, PELICANS 111
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joel Embiid had 42 points and 11 rebounds, James Harden scored 27 and Philadelphia beat a New Orleans team that lost Zion Williamson to a strained right hamstring.
Williamson scored 26 points on 10-of-12 shooting through three quarters before he left for the locker room in the fourth. Williamson pulled up on a fastbreak and handed off the ball late in the third. Williamson, averaging 26 points, gingerly ran to the corner and lingered on the court for a bit before he was lifted from the game.
CJ McCollum scored 26 points for the Pelicans.
LAKERS 121, HORNETS 115
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — LeBron James scored 43 points to pull within 500 of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's NBA career scoring record, and Los Angeles avenged last month's home loss to Charlotte.
James had two dunks on alley-oops, including a high-flying reverse slam off a feed from Dennis Schroder, to push his career total to 37,903 points, leaving him 484 behind Abdul-Jabbar's long-standing record of 38,387.
Thomas Bryant had 18 points and 15 rebounds, and Austin Reaves and Schroder each had 15 points as the Lakers finished a 3-2 road trip.
Terry Rozier had 27 points to lead the Hornets, who have lost 13 of their last 16 games. LaMelo Ball added 24 points and Mason Plumlee had 18 points and 14 rebounds for Charlotte.
PACERS 122, RAPTORS 114
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Bennedict Mathurin scored 21 points and Buddy Hield added 19 to lead Indiana to their fourth consecutive victory.
Myles Turner had 18 points and 11 rebounds, and Tyrese Haliburton added 16 points and eight assists for the Pacers. T.J. McConnell scored 15 off the bench.
Gary Trent Jr. scored 32 points and Pascal Siakam had 26 for Toronto. Scottie Barnes added 23.
MAVERICKS 111, ROCKETS 106
HOUSTON (AP) — Luka Doncic had 39 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists as Dallas rallied from an 18-point second half deficit to beat Houston for the Mavericks' seventh straight win.
Doncic scored 29 of his points in the second half to lead the comeback. Doncic has scored at least 32 points in each of the last six games, including three 50-point games during that span.
Christian Wood added 21 points, and Tim Hardaway Jr. scored 21 points for Dallas, which has their longest winning streak since the 2010-11 season.
Kevin Porter Jr. had 25 points, Jalen Green added 20 points and Eric Gordon scored 19 points for the Rockets, who lost their fourth straight and seventh straight at home.
TIMBERWOLVES 124, NUGGETS 111
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Anthony Edwards scored 29 points, including 15 in the third quarter, to help Minnesota withstand a push by Denver.
Jaden McDaniels had 21 points and Kyle Anderson added 19 for Minnesota, which snapped a six-game losing streak and won its fourth in a row against Denver.
Nikola Jokic finished with 24 points, seven rebounds and nine assists for the Nuggets, and Jamal Murray added 14 points after a scoreless first-half. Bones Hyland added 18 points off the bench, but Denver was undone by its sluggish start on the second game of a back-to-back following Sunday's home win against Boston.
The Nuggets had won 10 of their previous 12 games.
