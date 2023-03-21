Cavaliers Nets Basketball

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) drives to the basket against Brooklyn Nets guard Seth Curry, left, and forward Cameron Johnson (2) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Tuesday, March 21, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)

 Noah K. Murray

NEW YORK (AP) — Donovan Mitchell glanced hopefully up at the overhead videoboard, realizing his sensational slam dunk deserved a second look.

He wasn't going to get it in Brooklyn.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.