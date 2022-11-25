Arkansas Missouri Football

Arkansas wide receiver Matt Landers, center, runs between Missouri defensive back Ennis Rakestraw Jr., left, and Martez Manuel, right, during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)

 L.G. Patterson

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Missouri and Arkansas will be headed to similar bowl games after the Tigers held off the Razorbacks 29-27 on Saturday night, leaving each of the bitter border rivals 6-6 on the season.

Only one walked out of Faurot Field with victory cigars.

