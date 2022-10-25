NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Trey Murphy III couldn't miss, Jose Alvarado set a fiery tone from the opening tip and eight Pelicans players scored more than 10 points apiece.
With Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson out of the lineup, that was the type of all-hands-on-deck effort that short-handed New Orleans sought.
Murphy hit all eight of his shots for 22 points and New Orleans overcame Luka Doncic's latest prolific performance to beat the Dallas Mavericks 113-111 on Tuesday night.
"It was fun game, man. Everybody was involved — a lot of great energy on the court, a lot of great energy on the bench," Murphy said. "I love being part of this team because everybody understands it's a we-score mentality. … We're just super proud."
The Pelicans entered the game missing two of their top three scorers in Ingram (concussion protocol) and Williamson (hip bruise), as well as a third starter, Herb Jones (hyperextended knee), who is their top defensive player.
But a laundry list of players looked ready to contribute.
They included Australian rookie and first-round pick Dyson Daniels, who scored his first career points on a jump hook in the second quarter and finished with 11 points in 22 minutes on 4-of-5 shooting.
"They believed in me and I got my opportunity tonight," Daniels said. "I went out there and took it.
"Obviously we don't want guys going down, but we've got a deep roster," Daniels continued. "It was good to get out there with the boys and everyone played together, played the right way, played hard."
Murphy's production included four 3s and some baskets on the drive, including a soaring dunk in the third quarter and a tip-in with six minutes to go.
Naji Marshall scored 15 points in a spot start. CJ McCollum and Devonte Graham each scored 14 points, with McCollum also assisting on 11 baskets. Jonas Valanciunas and Jose Alvarado each scored 13 and Larry Nance Jr. also scored 11 points.
Doncic scored 37 to go with 11 rebounds and seven assists, but his 3-point attempt at the final horn bounce off the front rim.
"I probably should have gotten a better look, but it's fine," Doncic said. "It's hard with 2 seconds (left) to take a layup ... so that's why I took the (perimeter) shot."
Spencer Dinwiddie scored 23 points for Dallas and former Pelican Christian Wood scored 23.
"We got comfortable and played down to our competition," Wood said.
Dallas led by as many as six points in the fourth quarter when Wood's 3 made it 97-91. New Orleans responded with a 7-0 run capped by McCollum's step-back jumper from 16 feet to take the lead and the game remained tight from there.
WIZARDS 120, PISTONS 99
WASHINGTON (AP) — Kyle Kuzma scored 25 points and Washington overcame Bradley Beal's back issues to beat Detroit.
Beal was limited to 21:49 because of back tightness, although he was able to return late in the third quarter after missing the entire second. The Wizards actually broke the game open without him and cruised to a lopsided victory.
Kristaps Porzingis scored 20 points, Will Barton contributed 16 and Beal was able to finish with 13.
Bojan Bogdanovic led the Pistons with 25 points and Cade Cunningham added 19.
THUNDER 108, CLIPPERS 94
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 33 points and Oklahoma City defeated the short-handed Los Angeles Clippers for its first win of the season.
Gilgeous-Alexander played after sitting out Sunday against Minnesota with a bruised left hip. Against the Clippers, he made 11 of 22 field goals and 9 of 9 free throws and had eight assists.
The Clippers were without their two biggest stars. Kawhi Leonard sat out to rest his right knee and Paul George missed the game with an illness. Oklahoma City took advantage by holding the Clippers to 42% shooting.
Luke Kennard scored 15 points and Ivica Zubac had 10 points and 14 rebounds for the Clippers.
Tre Mann scored 16 of his 25 points in the first half for Oklahoma City, which pulled away for good with a 21-0 run in the third quarter behind Gilgeous-Alexander.
