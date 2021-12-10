HOUSTON (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 41 points and 17 rebounds, and the Milwaukee Bucks snapped the Houston Rockets' seven-game winning streak with a 123-114 victory Friday night.
"I was just looking to be aggressive," he said. "Last game I wasn't as aggressive as I wanted."
Houston hadn't fallen since ending a 15-game losing streak No. 24. The Rockets led by 10 at one point Friday and hung around until the Bucks pulled away in the fourth.
Eric Gordon's 3-pointer got Houston within 1 before Khris Middleton scored the last five points of a 7-0 stretch to extend Milwaukee's lead to 117-109 with about four minutes to go.
Houston scored the next three points, with a layup by Christian Wood. But Jrue Holiday intercepted a bad pass by Garrison Mathews and dished it to Antetokounmpo for a dunk that made it 119-112 with less than a minute left and sent fans toward the exits.
Milwaukee coach Mike Budenholzer was asked about the play of Antetokounmpo and Middleton down the stretch.
"When you have a good team and have players like that, you're fortunate to put the ball in their hands and let them make plays," he said.
Mathews led the Rockets with a season-high 23 points and made a career-best six 3-pointers. Wood and Armoni Brooks had 21 apiece for Houston.
Jae'Sean Tate had six points for Houston with nine assists and a steal.
"He's very much the pulse and heart and soul on what we have going on," coach Stephen Silas said.
Bobby Portis and Middleton added 21 points each for Milwaukee as the Bucks won for the 11th time in 13 games.
Budenholzer raved about the defense of Wesley Matthews, who was signed less than a week ago.
"He just has that focus that I think you need," he said. "He's delivered early in a good way and we're excited that we have everything he brings to the table. I thought he was huge tonight."
Milwaukee trailed by eight early in the fourth quarter before scoring the next 10 points, capped by a 3 from Antetokounmpo, to take a 100-98 lead with about 8 ½ minutes remaining.
Gordon ended Houston's scoring drought a few seconds later when he made a 3.
Houston led by seven at halftime, but the Bucks opened the third quarter with a 10-3 run to tie it at 68 with about 9 ½ minutes left in the third quarter.
The game was tied again about two minutes later when a dunk by Antetokounmpo put the Bucks up 75-73.
Holiday made two free throws to get Milwaukee within two late in the third quarter, but Josh Christopher hit a 3 for Houston to extend the lead to 95-90 entering the fourth quarter.
NETS 113, HAWKS 105
ATLANTA (AP) — Kevin Durant scored 31 points, including a go-ahead jumper midway through the fourth quarter, and Brooklyn proved to be resilient once again, beating Atlanta.
The Nets, protecting their slim lead over Chicago for the best record in the Eastern Conference, improved to 8-0 following losses this season. Durant and LaMarcus Aldridge, who had 15 points, were rested in Wednesday night's 114-104 loss at Houston.
James Harden had 20 points and 11 assists for Brooklyn, which is 2-0 against Atlanta this season.
Trae Young led Atlanta with 31 points. John Collins had 20 and Kevin Huerter added 19.
There were three ties early in the final period, including at 95-all. Durant's jumper sparked an 8-0 run that gave the Nets a 103-95 lead.
LAKERS 116, THUNDER 95
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — LeBron James scored 33 points on 13-of-20 shooting and Los Angeles rolled past Oklahoma City.
James — who sat out the Lakers' first two games against the Thunder this season, both losses — had six assists and five rebounds. Avery Bradley added a season-high 22 points for the Lakers, who moved one game above .500.
Rookie Tre Mann scored a season-high 19 points for Oklahoma City. Leading scorer Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who came in averaging 21.9 points per game, finished with 11 points on 5-of-12 shooting.
HORNETS 124, KINGS 123
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Sacramento's three-game winning streak ended when De'Aaron Fox missed two free throws with 2.4 seconds left to give Charlotte the victory.
Charlotte rookie James Bouknight, the 11th pick in the 2021 draft, poured in a career-high 24 points on six 3-pointers. Miles Bridges added 23 points, eight assists and seven rebounds, and Kelly Oubre had 22 points. The Hornets have seven players out due to illness and NBA health and safety protocols.
Fox had 31 points to lead the Kings, but his missed free throws proved critical. Cody Martin made one of two free throws to put the Hornets ahead before fouling Fox near midcourt.
RAPTORS 90, KNICKS 87
TORONTO (AP) — Gary Trent Jr. scored 24 points, Fred VanVleet had 17 points and 11 assists, and Toronto won its 10th straight home meeting against New York.
Scottie Barnes had 12 points and a career-high 15 rebounds and Pascal Siakam had 13 points and 12 rebounds for the Raptors, who let a 20-point first quarter lead slip away but held on to win their third in four games.
The Knicks' Obi Toppin scored a career-high 19 points and added 10 rebounds, Julius Randle had 13 points and 14 rebounds, and RJ Barrett scored 19 points. New York lost for the sixth time in its past eight.
PACERS 106, MAVERICKS 93
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Caris LeVert scored 26 points and Domantas Sabonis added 22 points and 10 rebounds to lead Indiana past Dallas.
Indiana won its third straight game for the first time this season — this one coming without coach Rick Carlisle, who entered the NBA's health and safety protocols Thursday after testing positive for COVID-19. Assistant coach Lloyd Pierce replaced Carlisle on the bench.
Luka Doncic had 27 points, nine rebounds and nine assists for Dallas. Kristaps Porzingis added 22 points as the Mavericks lost for the fourth time in five games.
CAVALIERS 123, TIMBERWOLVES 106
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Jarrett Allen had 21 points and 10 rebounds and Cleveland used a fast start to cruise past Minnesota.
Kevin Love scored 18 points and had 13 rebounds off the bench against his former team, and Darius Garland had 12 points and 12 assists. Cleveland had seven players score in double digits: Lauri Markkanen (19), Isaac Okoro (16), Cedi Osman (13) and Evan Mobley (11).
Karl-Anthony Towns scored 12 of his 21 points in garbage time, Malik Beasley had 15 points off the bench and Anthony Edwards scored 13 for Minnesota, which has lost five straight.
PELICANS 109, PISTONS 93
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Brandon Ingram scored 26 points and New Orleans extended Detroit's losing streak to 11 games.
Jonas Valanciunas had 17 points and 11 rebounds for New Orleans, which trailed by as many as 15 points in the second quarter but led by as many as 27 in the second half. Since starting 1-12, New Orleans has won seven of 15 games.
Trey Lyles scored 18 points on 7-of-8 shooting and rookie Cade Cunningham added 16 points for Detroit, which missed 19 of 24 shots in the third quarter while being outscored 29-12.
