HOUSTON (AP) — Houston Texans coach Lovie Smith wanted Davis Mills to come out of the halftime locker room and play one more series, with the hope that the second-year quarterback would have some success and end his preseason on a high note.

Mills did just that, throwing a touchdown pass to Chris Moore to help the Texans beat the San Francisco 49ers 17-0 on Thursday night.

