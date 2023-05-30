APTOPIX Royals Cardinals Baseball

Kansas City Royals' MJ Melendez (1) is out at home as he tries unsuccessfully to avoid the tag from St. Louis Cardinals catcher Willson Contreras during the fourth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, May 30, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

 Jeff Roberson

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Miles Mikolas pitched eight shutout innings, Nolan Arenado hit an RBI double and Nolan Gorman drove in a run with a sacrifice fly as the St. Louis Cardinals defeated the Kansas City Royals 2-1 on Tuesday night to split the two-game set between the I-70 rivals.

Mikolas (4-1) matched a career high with 10 strikeouts and allowed three hits in working a season-high eight innings. The strikeout total matched the 34-year-old right-hander's effort against Milwaukee in 2019.

