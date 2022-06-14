ST. LOUIS (AP) — Miles Mikolas was one strike from a no-hitter when he gave up a double to Cal Mitchell with two outs in the ninth inning, and the St. Louis Cardinals routed the Pittsburgh Pirates 9-1 to sweep a doubleheader Tuesday night.
Mitchell drove a 2-2 curveball over the head of Gold Glove center fielder Harrison Bader and just beyond his outstretched mitt as the speedy Bader tried to make a running catch with his back to home plate.
The ball bounced on the warning track 383 feet from the plate and over the wall in straightaway center for a ground-rule double.
"I'm a little over it. I mean it stinks, to get that close and then kind of come up empty-handed," Mikolas said. "That's a great outing. I'll be real proud that I gave the bullpen kind of another night off. I know we need it with the doubleheader. I'm happy — but deep down it kind of stinks."
The hit came on the 129th pitch from Mikolas — his previous career high was 115 on May 29 against Milwaukee. He was lifted right after that for Packy Naughton, who got the final out to hand the Pirates their ninth straight loss.
The 33-year-old Mikolas (5-4) bent over at the waist for a moment when Mitchell's drive dropped. He struck out six, walked one and left to a standing ovation.
Mitchell entered in the seventh to play right field and got Pittsburgh's lone hit in his only at-bat of the game.
"I guess he got a little more barrel to it than I thought and that ball, he back-spun it I guess," Mikolas said. "That ball kind of took off, kind of deep center I guess. Yeah, I mean, that's a good down-and-away pitch. I just looked at it again. I mean, really can't be upset. I guess you've got to tip your cap to that guy over there."
The most recent no-hitter for the Cardinals was thrown by rookie Bud Smith in a 4-0 win at San Diego on Sept. 3, 2001. The last one at home came from Bob Forsch in 1983.
Pittsburgh got an unearned run in the fourth to make it 7-1 when Bryan Reynolds scored on Daniel Vogelbach's groundout.
Reynolds led off the inning and reached second base when left fielder Juan Yepez misplayed a fly ball for an error. Reynolds advanced to third on a groundout.
Cardinals second baseman Nolan Gorman made a diving stop in the fourth and an off-balance throw from the middle of the diamond in the sixth to prevent would-be hits.
Mikolas worked a 1-2-3 seventh with the help of a nice catch by Bader at the center-field fence on Jack Suwinski's drive. Pittsburgh also went down in order in the eighth.
Paul Goldschmidt was 4 for 4 with two homers and five RBIs for the Cardinals, who have won five of six. Tommy Edman also went deep and Brendan Donovan had his first career four-hit game.
Bryse Wilson (0-4) gave up seven runs in five innings for the Pirates.
Goldschmidt homered off JT Brubaker (0-7) and drove in three runs as St. Louis won 3-1 in the opener of the day-night doubleheader.
Yadier Molina had 11 putouts on 10 strikeouts and a foul popup, and with 14,870 passed Iván Rodríguez (14,864) for most among catchers in major league history. The 39-year-old, a 10-time All-Star, was given a standing ovation with the record-setter when he caught Ke'Bryan Hayes' sixth-inning popup.
Pittsburgh committed four errors, three by shortstop Diego Castillo — including bad throws on grounders on consecutive pitches. He had just two errors coming in.
Matthew Liberatore (2-1) allowed three hits in five scoreless innings, striking out five and walking two in his fourth big league starts. The 22-year-old left-hander, pulled after 79 pitches, has pitched shutout ball in both his wins, the first against Milwaukee on May 28.
Giovanny Gallegos worked a one-hit ninth for his ninth save in 12 chances, finishing a seven-hitter.
Yu Chang homered for Pittsburgh off Génesis Cabrera in the seventh.
METS 4, BREWERS 0
NEW YORK (AP) — Chris Bassitt pitched eight sharp innings of three-hit ball, Pete Alonso drove in two runs and New York beat struggling Milwaukee.
Bassitt (5-4) allowed just three singles and one walk with seven strikeouts. He got the Brewers to hit into double plays right after each of their hits. Drew Smith worked a perfect ninth to complete the Mets' 10th shutout of the season.
Milwaukee has dropped nine of 10, getting shut out four times during that span. Adrian Houser (3-7) allowed four runs on eight hits and one walk with three strikeouts in 4 2/3 innings.
YANKEES 2, RAYS 0
NEW YORK (AP) — Gerrit Cole put a career-worst pummeling behind him with six sharp innings, and New York capitalized on shaky defense by Tampa Bay.
The AL East-leading Yankees won their fifth straight. New York had just five hits but improved to 45-16, the best 61-game start across baseball since Seattle in 2001.
Cole (6-1) struck out seven, walked one and allowed five hits, all singles.
Ex-Yankee Corey Kluber (3-3) countered Cole with six innings, allowing two unearned runs, four hits and a walk with three strikeouts.
Clay Holmes pitched a scoreless ninth for his 10th save, completing the Yankees' six-hitter and their 10th shutout.
BRAVES 10, NATIONALS 4
WASHINGTON (AP) — Michael Harris II and Travis d'Arnaud each had three hits and homered for the second straight game, and Atlanta connected five times to beat Washington for its 13th straight win.
Atlanta hit back-to-back homers for the third straight game, this time doing it twice. D'Arnaud and Marcell Ozuna went deep in the third inning, and Orlando Arcia and Harris followed in the sixth.
Dansby Swanson also homered for the Braves, who have clubbed 32 home runs during the winning streak, the longest in the majors this season.
Max Fried (7-2) went 5 2/3 innings, allowing four runs on six hits while striking out six and walking one. Jackson Stephens pitched the final three innings for his second save.
Jackson Tetreault (0-1) allowed seven runs on nine hits over four innings in his major league debut.
MARLINS 11, PHILLIES 9
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jesús Aguilar homered, drove in four runs and hit a go-ahead double in the ninth inning to lead Miami to a wild win over Philadelphia.
Jazz Chisholm Jr., Avisaíl Garcia and Jacob Stallings also went deep for Miami, which has won six of eight.
Rhys Hoskins hit two homers, had four hits and drove in six runs for the Phillies, who lost for the second time in their last 12 games.
After Hoskins broke an 8-all tie with his second homer of the game, a solo shot in the eighth off Steven Okert (3-0), the Marlins capitalized against closer Corey Knebel (2-5) and Philadelphia's shaky defense in the ninth.
Tanner Scott pitched a scoreless ninth for his fifth save in as many opportunities.
ASTROS 4, RANGERS 3
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Kyle Tucker extended his career-best hitting streak to 13 games with a go-ahead homer in the eighth inning, and AL West-leading Houston rallied past Texas.
Rangers reliever John King (1-3) retired only one of the five batters he faced. That was an RBI groundout by Yordan Álvarez on the pitch before Tucker hit his 12th homer of the season, a two-run shot that capped the four-run outburst.
Bryan Abreu (4-0), the first of three Astros relievers, threw a scoreless seventh. Ryan Pressly worked the ninth for his 12th save in 14th chances.
PADRES 12, CUBS 5
CHICAGO (AP) — Luke Voit hit a two-run homer and a three-run double as San Diego rallied from a five-run deficit to hand Chicago its eighth straight loss.
The Padres trailed 5-0 when Cubs starter Kyle Hendricks was pulled after allowing a double to Jake Cronenworth to start the sixth inning. Voit homered off reliever Chris Martin to spark a four-run sixth, and his double off Mychal Givens gave the Padres the lead for good at 7-5 and highlighted a six-run seventh.
Willson Contreras homered twice, drove in three runs and scored three times on a 3-for-4 night for the Cubs.
Reliever Kyle Tyler (1-0) pitched two scoreless innings for San Diego. Trent Grisham executed a bunt single off Scott Effross (1-2) that started the six-run seventh.
ORIOLES 6, BLUE JAYS 5
TORONTO (AP) — Ryan Mountcastle hit a two-run home run, Austin Hays had a solo shot and Baltimore held on to beat Toronto.
Mountcastle went 3 for 5 with a pair of doubles and scored twice.
Jordan Lyles (4-5) allowed five hits and four runs in 5 1/3 innings to win for the first time in four starts as the Orioles snapped a seven-game losing streak against the Blue Jays. Jorge López recorded the final five outs for his ninth save in 11 chances.
Matt Chapman homered and rookie catcher Gabriel Moreno had three hits and drove in the first runs of his career, but Toronto couldn't overcome another rough start by left-hander Yusei Kikuchi (2-3), whose winless streak reached five starts.
RED SOX 6, ATHLETICS 1
BOSTON (AP) — Rafael Devers hit a three-run homer, Nick Pivetta pitched eight strong innings and Boston beat slumping Oakland.
Oakland had just two hits off Pivetta (6-5) until Stephen Vogt's solo homer in the eighth broke up the shutout bid. Pivetta allowed one run on three hits, walked two and struck out three. Phillips Valdez completed the four-hitter.
Jared Koenig (0-2) allowed six runs on nine hits and two walks in four innings.
WHITE SOX 5, TIGERS 1
DETROIT (AP) — Chicago's Dylan Cease allowed one run in five innings to remain unbeaten in 10 decisions against Detroit.
Cease (5-3) allowed one unearned run on seven hits and a walk. He struck out eight while improving to 10-0 with a 1.91 ERA in 11 career starts against the Tigers.
Andrew Vaughn had four hits and Luis Robert drove in a pair of runs for the White Sox.
Drew Hutchison (0-4) gave up two runs on five hits and two walks in four innings.
