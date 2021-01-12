ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Juwan Howard watched his team turn another highly anticipated matchup into a blowout.
First, Michigan pushed its lead to 17 at halftime. Then it was 30. Then, unbelievably, the Wolverines led No. 9 Wisconsin by 40 points near the midway point of the second half.
"It says a lot about their maturity — understanding that every possession counts and matters," said Howard, in his second season as Michigan's coach. "Wisconsin's a team that's capable of going on runs, and basketball is based on runs."
On this night, it was No. 7 Michigan that made the big run — and that's an understatement. The Wolverines outscored the Badgers 43-6 over a stretch that spanned parts of both halves, and Michigan remained unbeaten with a 77-54 win Tuesday.
Mike Smith had 16 points and six assists for the Wolverines. Franz Wagner added 15 points and 10 rebounds. It was another masterpiece for Michigan (11-0, 6-0 Big Ten), which became first team in college basketball history to beat three ranked opponents in a row by at least 19 points.
"They're coached very well. They have a lot of players and they have playmakers on both ends of the floor," said D'Mitrik Trice, who led Wisconsin with 20 points. "A lot of guys that can get up and run the floor. A lot of shooters. And, they space the floor really well. They're very disciplined in what they need to get accomplished. It just shows."
Michigan set the tone for this one with its rim protection. The Badgers (10-3, 4-2) struggled to finish plays around the basket early on, and the Wolverines had six blocked shots in the first half alone.
Michigan led 26-23 before scoring the last 14 points of the half. A steal and dunk by Wagner made it 33-23. Smith followed that with a steal and a layup. Wagner then drove the baseline and dunked for a 14-point advantage.
The start of the second half wasn't any better for Wisconsin. A 3-pointer by Eli Brooks made it 47-26, and a 3 by Smith made it 54-26. Finally, a layup by Chaundee Brown gave Michigan an almost incomprehensible 69-29 lead.
"You definitely don't expect that coming into the game," Wagner said. "Knowing how we worked, what we did in the summer, I'm just happy that it pays off."
The last time Michigan started the season with a run like this was when the Wolverines were 17-0 during the 2018-19 season. Wisconsin actually ended that unbeaten streak, but the Badgers didn't come close to a repeat performance.
No. 20 VIRGINIA TECH 74, No. 19 DUKE 67
BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Tyrece Radford had 18 points and 12 rebounds to lift Virginia Tech over Duke.
The double-double was the first of the season for Radford, who helped the Hokies (10-2, 4-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) jump to an 18-point, first-half lead and hold off Duke's second-half rally to win for the sixth time in seven games.
Keve Aluma added 17 points and seven rebounds, and Jalen Cone finished with 14 points for Virginia Tech.
Jeremy Roach led Duke (5-3, 3-1) with a game-high 22 points.
OKLAHOMA STATE 75, No. 6 KANSAS 70
STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Cade Cunningham scored 18 points, and Oklahoma State held off a late rally to beat Kansas.
Kansas trailed by three in the closing seconds and had possession, but Oklahoma State's Bryce Williams stole the ball, drove the length of the floor and and dunked as time expired.
The Cowboys blew a 19-point lead in a loss to West Virginia eight days earlier and squandered a 16-point lead in the second half of this one before scoring the game's final eight points.
Williams scored 17 points and Avery Anderson III added 14 for the Cowboys (9-3, 3-3 Big 12). It was the fifth time in the past eight tries that Oklahoma State has beaten the Jayhawks at Gallagher-Iba Arena.
David McCormack scored a season-high 24 points for Kansas (10-3, 4-2).
