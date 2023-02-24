COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Abby Meyers matched her season high by scoring 24 points and No. 7 Maryland finished the regular season on a six-game winning streak with a 76-74 victory over No. 16 Ohio State on Friday night.
Lavender Briggs' 3-pointer was part of an 8-0 run midway through the fourth quarter that gave the Terrapins (24-5, 15-3 Big Ten) a 73-69 lead.
Maryland then held off a late push from Ohio State (23-6, 12-6), which tied it at 73 with over three minutes left.
Meyers made a layup with 2:45 remaining to help Maryland regain the lead — an advantage the Terrapins wouldn't relinquish as both teams went scoreless for the next two-plus minutes. Meyers missed a free throw, but made her second to make it a 76-74 lead with 11 seconds left.
Rikki Harris missed a pair of free throws with 10 seconds to go and the Buckeyes' final shot went in after the buzzer had already signaled the finish.
"We practice all the time, 5 seconds left, this is where we get back to our fundamentals," said Meyers, who tied a season high with 11 field goals and added six rebounds and three steals. "Switching defense, high hands, don't foul, make them make the really great play. We were able to win by a little bit and that's all that matters."
Meyers felt she was playing in the most fun game of her basketball career when she headed to Maryland's sideline with her legs aching.
"Five seconds left and they had it out of bounds, and I come running and both my calves are just cramping," Meyers said.
Cramps subdued, Meyers and the Terrapins had other plans as they beat Ohio State for the second time this season.
Brinae Alexander and Diamond Miller added 16 points apiece for the Terrapins, who had already earned a double bye in next week's Big Ten Tournament.
"That felt like a game that you would see in (the) postseason here in March," Maryland coach Brenda Frese said. "The mentality of being able to make one more play and just so many elements there of like Ohio State wanting redemption in our game and the emotions of that and being senior night.
"But I just thought just getting one more stop, and just you've seen how much we've grown as a team."
Cotie McMahon led the Buckeyes with 20 points, while Taylor Mikesell added 18, Taylor Thierry 16 and Rebeka Mikulasikova 13.
The Terrapins, who led 38-33 at the break, shot 52% in the first half to Ohio State's 48%.
"I thought both teams played really hard and competed at a high level," Ohio State coach Kevin McGuff said. "I'm disappointed for our team that when you put that much into it and our competitive spirit was terrific, our togetherness, all the intangibles were great. They just made one more play than we did."
NO. 15 VILLANOVA 67, PROVIDENCE 50
VILLANOVA, Pa. (AP) — Maddy Siegrist scored 23 points, Lucy Olsen had 11 points and 11 rebounds and Villanova beat Providence.
Villanova (25-5, 16-3 Big East) moved a half-game behind UConn (24-5, 16-2) for the top spot in the conference standings. The Wildcats have one game remaining and the Huskies have two.
Olivia Olsen scored 15 points and Grace Efosa added 13 for Providence (13-17, 4-15).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.