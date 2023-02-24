COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Abby Meyers matched her season high by scoring 24 points and No. 7 Maryland finished the regular season on a six-game winning streak with a 76-74 victory over No. 16 Ohio State on Friday night.

Lavender Briggs' 3-pointer was part of an 8-0 run midway through the fourth quarter that gave the Terrapins (24-5, 15-3 Big Ten) a 73-69 lead.

