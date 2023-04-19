LOS ANGELES (AP) — Max Scherzer swore on his children's lives he put nothing but sweat and rosin on his hands at Dodger Stadium. The umpires still ejected him Wednesday, telling the Mets ace his hand was too sticky to possibly be legal.
The three-time Cy Young Award winner loudly proclaimed his innocence afterward. Scherzer also praised his bullpen for saving the Mets' day after his early exit.
Scherzer was ejected in the fourth inning after the umpires' check of his hands, but five relievers came through and Brandon Nimmo went 5 for 5 in New York's 5-3 victory over the slumping Los Angeles Dodgers.
Scherzer was visibly furious when umpire Phil Cuzzi tossed him following an inspection and a lengthy conversation that included plate umpire Dan Bellino, the crew chief.
"Yes, when you use sweat and rosin, your hand is sticky," Scherzer said. "I don't get how I get ejected when I'm in front of MLB officials doing exactly what you want and being deemed my hand is too sticky when I'm using legal substances."
The trouble started after the second inning, when Cuzzi determined Scherzer's hand was stickier and darker than normal. Cuzzi ordered Scherzer to wash his hand, which Scherzer said he did with alcohol while a Major League Baseball official watched.
After the third inning, Cuzzi then determined the pocket of Scherzer's glove was "sticky," likely with too much rosin, and he ordered Scherzer to change gloves. The umpires then checked the 38-year-old right-hander again before the fourth, and his hands were even worse than before.
"As far as stickiness, level of stickiness, this was the stickiest that it has been since I've been inspecting hands, which now goes back three seasons," Bellino said. "Compared to the first inning, the level of stickiness, it was so sticky that when we touched his hand, our fingers were sticking to his hand. And whatever was on there remained on our fingers afterwards for a couple innings, where you could still feel that the fingers were sticking together."
Scherzer had pitched three scoreless innings of one-hit ball before his early exit. It was his shortest start since June 11, 2021, when he threw 12 pitches for Washington before leaving with a groin injury.
"I knew I was going to get checked (before the fourth), so I'd have to be an absolute idiot to use anything else," Scherzer said. "I literally go out there with sweat and rosin, (and) I get ejected."
Bellino and Cuzzi weren't buying it, saying something was out of the ordinary with Scherzer.
"Every pitcher we check, we're accustomed to what that rosin residue will be on a pitcher's hand," Bellino said. "The fact that this went so much further was indicative that there was something likely more than just rosin. Something that was so sticky that, whatever it was, it was all over the palm. It was up on the inside of the fingers."
Mets manager Buck Showalter noted that Cuzzi is "certainly a guy that's known for" throwing out pitchers. Cuzzi was on the crews that ejected Seattle's Héctor Santiago and Arizona's Caleb Smith in 2021, the only pitchers suspended for sticky substances since MLB's crackdown began. Both pitchers adamantly denied wrongdoing.
Scherzer and the umpires all refused to speculate on whether Scherzer would receive the automatic 10-game suspension handed out to violators of the rule.
"Now it's becoming a legal matter, and I don't want to comment," Scherzer said.
Jimmy Yacabonis (2-0) had to warm up on the mound after getting the abrupt call from the bullpen, but he pitched 2 2/3 innings of two-hit ball after following Scherzer's ejection. Adam Ottavino gave up David Peralta's ninth-inning homer, but finished for his third save.
YANKEES 3, ANGELS 2, 10 INNINGS
NEW YORK (AP) — Aaron Judge robbed Shohei Ohtani of a homer just before hitting a two-run shot in the first.
Gleyber Torres, in a 1-for-21 slide, had a sacrifice fly in the 10th off Matt Moore (1-1).
Gio Urshela tied it 2-all for the Angels in the eighth with a two-out RBI single against his former team — one pitch after Wandy Peralta balked Hunter Renfroe to second base. Brandon Drury followed with a slicing drive to deep right-center that would have knocked in the go-ahead run if Judge hadn't made a sensational catch just shy of the warning track.
Angels manager Phil Nevin was ejected in the ninth for arguing after Mike Trout was called out to end the inning on a full-count check swing with two on against Clay Holmes. Ian Hamilton (1-1) worked a scoreless inning for his second major league win.
RAYS 8, REDS 0
CINCINNATI (AP) — Yandy Díaz homered on the third pitch of Levi Stoudt's big league debut to spark a six-run first inning, and Tampa Bay improved to a major league-best 16-3.
Tampa Bay pitched its second straight shutout and has six this season, more than half the Rays total of 10 for all of last year.
Drew Rasmussen (3-1) allowed three hits and three walks in five innings with seven strikeouts.
Cincinnati dropped to a season-worst four games under .500 at 7-11 and was held scoreless in consecutive games for the first time since April 2019.
Stoudt (0-1), a 25-year-old right-hander acquired from Seattle in last summer's trade that sent Luis Castillo to the Mariners, allowed seven runs, nine hits and one walk in four innings with three strikeouts.
GUARDIANS 3, TIGERS 2
DETROIT (AP) — José Ramírez a three-run homer off Spencer Turnbull (1-3) in the sixth inning. Detroit had won five straight after a 2-9 start
Paul Quantrill (1-1) allowed four hits over six shutout innings, then left after Kerry Carpenter's line drive hit him on a leg. Emmanuel Clase pitching the ninth for his sixth save.
GIANTS 5, MARLINS 2, 11 INNINGS
MIAMI (AP) — Michael Conforto and Mike Yastrzemski hit two-run homers off Devin Smeltzer (0-1) in the 11th inning as San Francisco stopped a five-game losing streak. Miami had won six of its previous seven games
Camilo Doval (1-2) got three outs in the 10th around intentional walks to Luis Arraez and Jorge Soler. Doval struck out Bryan De La Cruz and Avisail Garcia to end Miami's threat. Taylor Rogers entered with two on and one out, struck out Jazz Chisholm Jr. and hit Garrett Cooper with a pitch. Rogers then retired Arraez on a groundout for his first save this year.
CARDINALS 14, DIAMONDBACKS 5
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Tommy Edman had a three-run homer with a career-best five RBIs and Nolan Gorman hit his first big league grand slam as St. Louis Cardinals avoided a three-game sweep.
Madison Bumgarner (0-3) allowed seven runs, seven hits and four walks in three innings. The 33-year-old left-hander's ERA rose from 7.90 to 10.26 in four starts.
St. Louis set a season high for runs, scoring three or more runs in four innings.
Jake Woodford (1-2) earned his first win as a starter since last Aug. 23, allowing four runs and eight hits in five innings.
RANGERS 12, ROYALS 3
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Jonah Heim hit a three-run homer, Marcus Semien had three hits and drove in a pair of runs. Texas won its fourth straight.
Martin Pérez (3-1) allowed three runs on eight hits over 5 2/3 innings.
Kansas City has been outscored 52-15 while losing six straight games and is 4-15 under first-year manager Matt Quatraro. Brady Singer (1-2) allowed five runs, six hits and three walks in five innings.
PHILLIES 5, WHITE SOX 2
CHICAGO (AP) — Trea Turner hit his first home run for Philadelphia after leaving the Los Angeles Dodgers for a $300 million, 11-year contract, then singled and scored in the third and capped a two-run fourth with an RBI double. Brandon Marsh also went deep.
Taijuan Walker (2-1) gave up two runs and five hits in 6 1/3 innings, and José Alvarado pitched the ninth for his second save.
Mike Clevinger (2-1) gave up three runs and six hits in three innings as the White Sox lost for the sixth time in eight games.
PIRATES 14, ROCKIES 3
DENVER (AP) — Rodolfo Castro hit a 458-foot homer and drove in four runs as Pittsburgh completed a three-game sweep in which it outscored Colorado 33-9.
Colorado has lost eight straight games and is a National League-worst 5-14. The game drew 18,511, the smallest crowd for a Coors Field game with unrestricted ticket sales since 18,341 on April 18, 2013.
Andrew McCutchen put the Pirates ahead in the first with an RBI double off Austin Gomber (0-4) and hit a 442-foot home run in the second as Pittsburgh took a 9-0 lead. Johan Oviedo (2-1) gave up one run and three hits in six innings.
CUBS 12, ATHLETICS 2
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Dansby Swanson scored the tiebreaking run standing up on an infield grounder to spark a four-run sixth inning, and Chicago finished a three-game sweep. The A's have lost seven straight and at 3-16 are mired in their poorest 19-game start since the 1951 Philadelphia A's.
Eric Hosmer hit his first home run since last July 29 for San Diego, and Patrick Wisdom had a two-run triple.
Justin Steele (3-0) struck out five in six innings, allowing two runs — one earned — and four hits.
Mason Miller made his major league debut and allowed two runs, four hits and one walk with five strikeouts in 4 1/3 innings.
PADRES 1, BRAVES 0
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Juan Soto homered off Charlie Morton (2-2) leading off the fourth, his fourth homer of the season, stopping Atlanta's eight-game inning streak. The Braves were blanked for the first time this season.
Nick Martinez (1-1) allowed three hits in seven innings, and Josh Hader pitched the ninth for his fifth save.
San Diego won for just the second time in eight games and will welcome back superstar Fernando Tatis Jr. on Thursday in the opening game of a four-game series at Arizona. Tatis finished an 80-game PED suspension on Wednesday.
BREWERS 5, MARINERS 3
SEATTLE (AP) — Eric Lauer (3-1) allowed just four hits over 7 2/3 innings as Milwaukee finished a three-game sweep, giving up Julio Rodríguez's two-run homer in the third.
Brice Turang hit a go-ahead single in a five-run seventh off Matt Brash (1-2), who relieved Marco Gonzales with two on and a 2-0 lead.
Matt Bush got two outs for his first save this season.
ORIOLES 4, NATIONALS 0
WASHINGTON (AP) — Kyle Bradish (1-0) allowed five hits over six innings in his return from a bruised left foot n April 3, combining with four relievers to extend Baltimore's scoreless streak to 26 innings.
Adam Frazier hit a two-run homer in the fourth off MacKenzie Gore (2-1).
Washington has lost six of seven. The Orioles are on a season-high three-game winning streak.
TWINS 10, RED SOX 4
BOSTON (AP) — Joey Gallo hit a three-run homer in his return from the injured list, and Trevor Larnach and Edouard Julien also homered. Gallo, who missed 10 games with a right intercostal strain, had two hits and Larnach had a three-run homer and four RBIs.
Joe Ryan (4-0) allowed three runs and six hits in six innings and Brent Headrick got a save in his major league debut, giving up one run and one hit in three innings.
Corey Kluber (0-4) gave up seven runs and six hits in five innings, his ERA jumping to 8.50.
ASTROS 8, BLUE JAYS 1
HOUSTON (AP) — Luis Garcia tied a career high with nine strikeouts in seven shutout innings. He allowed two hits and got 19 swings and misses with his cutter, 23 overall.
Jeremy Peña capped a six-run eighth with a three-run homer Mauricio Dubón extended his career-long hitting streak to 14 games with a single in the eighth that started a two-out rally
José Berríos (1-3) surrendered two runs and three hits in seven innings.
