NEW YORK (AP) — Jacob deGrom did it all Friday night, pitching and hitting the Mets to victory.
New York manager Luis Rojas even trusts him to diagnose his own elbow injury — and Dr. deGrom says not to fret.
"My level of concern is not too high," deGrom said.
The two-time NL Cy Young Award winner faced the minimum over six innings and ripped a two-run single before leaving with right flexor tendinitis that clouded New York's 3-2 victory over the San Diego Padres on Friday night.
DeGrom was pulled after 80 pitches and extending his scoreless streak to 22 innings.
The right-hander said he felt discomfort in his elbow this week but wasn't worried by it. He tore the ligament in his pitching elbow as a minor leaguer and needed Tommy John surgery in 2010, and he said "this didn't feel anything like that."
The elbow began to tighten up in the sixth inning, leading to the decision to pull deGrom. He underwent several tests to ensure the ligament was intact — something the 32-year-old does regularly — but those tests did not include any imaging.
"Whenever you say elbow anything for a pitcher, everyone gets nervous about that," deGrom said. "But like I said, I do a lot of ligament tests on my own, and doing those, knowing what those feel like, it's a totally different spot."
DeGrom doesn't plan to seek an MRI or other imaging, and he expects to proceed with his normal between-start routine and pitch next time his rotation spot comes up.
Rojas is on board with that plan.
"I'm not concerned either, just because Jake is not," Rojas said. "This is a guy who knows his body really well, knows his arm really well."
The injury spoiled a memorable two-way performance by deGrom, who has has five RBIs this season — compared to four earned runs allowed.
The two-time NL Cy Young Award winner's 0.56 ERA is the lowest ever by a pitcher through 10 starts, just ahead of Juan Marichal's 0.59 in 1966.
Facing San Diego and star slugger Fernando Tatis Jr. for the second time in six days, deGrom was perfect until Wil Myers beat the shift with a weak grounder in the fifth. Myers was caught stealing by catcher James McCann a few pitches later.
DeGrom thought he had a shot at a perfect game after four innings.
"Definitely the thought creeped into my mind," he said. "Throwing a no-hitter or a perfect game has definitely been a goal, just haven't been able to do it."
Myers was the only runner to reach against deGrom, who struck out 10 despite the abbreviated outing. New York has been limiting his workload since an injured list stint in May with right side tightness.
Billy McKinney drove in a run with the first of his two doubles in the fifth, and deGrom followed with his two-run hit.
DeGrom won a third straight start in the same season for the first time since August 2018.
"He's plus stuff, plus command," Padres manager Jayce Tingler said. "He's as tough as they come."
San Diego dropped its third straight. Blake Snell (2-3) allowed three runs in four-plus innings, and the Padres couldn't do enough damage against New York's bullpen.
Right-hander Miguel Castro replaced deGrom for the seventh and allowed a double by Tatis and a two-run homer by Jake Cronenworth before exiting with neck stiffness.
Aaron Loup took the mound in the eighth but left with two outs after being hit in the arm by a comebacker.
Closer Edwin Díaz got the last out and three more in the ninth — including Tatis' third strikeout of the game — for his 11th save. New York moved seven games over .500 for the first time tis season.
In the fifth, the left-hitting deGrom faked a bunt and nearly swung out of his shoes on Snell's first offering with runners at first and second and no outs, but he missed. Snell balked before the next pitch, advancing McKinney and José Peraza. That allowed them to score easily when deGrom laced a single toward left-center field.
That was the final pitch for Snell, who said he lost command of his fastball in the fourth and fifth innings Friday.
"I feel really good," he said. "Just lost my fastball the last two innings, and yeah, if I don't, it's a completely different game."
The Mets increased capacity with virus protocols easing, and roughly 26,637 came to Queens ready to cheer for their ace. They chanted "MVP" throughout — loudest after his fifth-inning hit.
He got his 100th strikeout when Tatis went down swinging in the fourth, reaching the mark in 61 2/3 innings — the fewest innings to reach 100 punchouts in a season since the mound was moved to 60 feet, six inches in 1893, per ESPN.
CUBS 8, CARDINALS 5
CHICAGO (AP) — Anthony Rizzo hit a tying home run in the sixth inning on the 14th pitch of his at-bat against Daniel Ponce de Leon. and Joc Pederson and Willson Contreras also went deep to lead Chicago over St. Louis.
With Wrigley Field allowed 100% capacity for the first time since 2019, the Cubs rallied from a 5-1 deficit before a crowd of 35,112.
Pederson drove in three runs and gave the Cubs a 7-5 lead in the seventh with a two-run double against Génesis Cabrera (1-2).
Tommy Nance (1-0) threw two innings to win his first major league decision. and Craig Kimbrel retired three batters for his 16th save.
GIANTS 1, NATIONALS 0
WASHINGTON (AP) — Washington ace Max Scherzer left after just 12 pitches because of groin inflammation, Buster Posey homered and San Francisco beat the Nationals on Anthony DeSclafani's career-best two-hitter.
A crowd of 18,029 attended the first game at Nationals Park without capacity limits since the 2019 World Series.
Scherzer retired leadoff batter LaMonte Wade Jr. on a fly ball to left and had a 3-2 count on Brandon Belt when he stretched his body. He took a warmup toss before exiting.
DeSclafani (6-2) struck out eight and walked on his his third career shutout and complete game.
INDIANS 7, MARINERS 0
CLEVELAND (AP) — Aaron Civale gave up a single to start the game before dominating Seattle's light-hitting lineup for eight innings, leading the Cleveland to the win in front of the largest crowd at Progressive Field since 2019.
Civale (9-2) allowed J.P. Crawford's leadoff hit and nothing else to become the first AL pitcher with nine wins. He struck out a career-high 11 and retired 22 in a row after loading the bases in the first. Blake Parker worked the ninth to complete the two-hitter.
Cleveland's Bobby Bradley homered in the third off Justin Dunn (1-3) and Amed Rosario had four hits for the Indians.
RAYS 4, ORIOLES 2
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Ryan Yarbrough pitched six solid innings and Tampa Bay became the first team to reach 40 wins this season.
Yarbrough (4-3), the first Rays' pitcher to go the distance in five years in his previous start, gave up two unearned runs and three hits, striking out six.
Brandon Lowe homered for the Rays, who are 21-5 since May 13.
Baltimore got a home run from Trey Mancini. Keegan Akin (0-1) took the loss.
Andrew Kittredge, J.P. Feyereisen and Pete Fairbanks, who worked the ninth to get his second save, completed a three-hitter.
MARLINS 4, BRAVES 3
MIAMI (AP) — Jazz Chisholm's two-out, two-run single in the fourth inning put Miami ahead to stay, and the Marlins beat Atlanta for the fourth time in five meetings this year.
Sandy Alcantara (4-5) allowed two runs in six innings. Yimi García, the Marlins' fifth pitcher, earned his 11th save in 14 chances.
The Braves have lost three consecutive games by a run each.
Ozzie Albies drove in two runs with two hits for Atlanta. Ronald Acuña Jr. doubled twice, scored twice and had an RBI.
Charlie Morton (5-3) gave up four runs in four innings. He walked two, hit a batter and threw a wild pitch in the fourth, when Miami scored three runs to take the lead.
REDS 11, ROCKIES 5
CINCINNATI (AP) — Joey Votto's three-run blast highlighted a five-homer effort as Cincinnati extended Colorado's road woes.
Nick Castellanos, Scott Heineman, Kyle Farmer and Tyler Stephenson also went deep against Kyle Freeland (0-2), who set a career high for home runs allowed in a game. The Reds fell one short of matching their single-game season high for homers.
The Rockies fell to 5-25 away from Coors Field and have lost every road series this season.
Tyler Mahle (6-2) allowed four runs on five hits in six innings, retiring 12 straight batters in one stretch.
RED SOX 6, BLUE JAYS 5
BOSTON (AP) — Alex Verdugo hit a line drive off the Green Monster to drive in the game-winning run in the ninth inning and Boston rallied from a four-run deficit to beat Toronto.
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. had three of Toronto's 16 hits, including his major league-leading 19th homer of the season, to help the Blue Jays open a four-run lead in the sixth inning. The Red Sox scored three in the bottom half and tied it on Christian Arroyo's towering solo home run.
Verdugo's single off the wall in left was his third hit, and pinch-runner Danny Santana scored easily for Boston's major league-best 23rd comeback win of the season.
Garrett Whitlock (2-1) pitched two scoreless innings, allowing two hits and a walk while striking out three. Rafael Dolis (1-2) pitched the ninth for Toronto.
ASTROS 6, TWINS 4
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Martín Maldonado hit a go-ahead double in the ninth and Houston beat Minnesota.
Jose Altuve and Yuli Gurriel homered and Alex Bregman drove in two runs for Houston, which won for the fourth time in five games. Michael Brantley added three hits for the Astros.
Ryne Stanek (1-1) allowed a tying homer to Josh Donaldson in the eighth but earned the win in relief of starter José Urquidy. Ryan Pressly notched his 10th save in 11 chances.
Donaldson homered twice and Nelson Cruz and Miguel Sanó also connected — alll four drives were solo shots for Minnesota, which has lost three of four.
BREWERS 7, PIRATES 4
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Christian Yelich hit a bases-loaded double that broke a tie and Pittsburgh relievers issued three consecutive bases-loaded walks in a five-run seventh inning that helped fuel Milwaukee's win.
Ke'Bryan Hayes hit a two-run homer, and Ben Gamel and Gregory Polanco added solo shots for the Pirates, who lost their fifth straight. Pittsburgh pitchers issued a total of 11 walks. Clay Holmes (2-1) took the loss.
Brewers starter Brandon Woodruff (5-2) gave up the homers to Gamel and Polanco. He allowed two other hits in seven innings, striking our five with no walks.
Josh Hader pitched a scoreless ninth inning for his 15th save in as many opportunities.
WHITE SOX 5, TIGERS 4, 10 INNINGS
DETROIT (AP) — Liam Hendricks angrily threw a wet ball into foul territory after his first pitch of the ninth inning, leading to a lengthy rain delay, then gave up a tying two-run homer to Daz Cameron before Chicago beat Detroit in 10 innings.
Chicago led 4-2 when Hendriks entered to start the ninth, seeking his AL-high 17th save.
Hendriks (3-1) had entered with 14 straight scoreless appearances and had retired 26 of his previous 28 batters.
Yoan Moncada hit a sacrifice fly in the 10th off José Cisnero (0-4), sending Danny Mendick across the plate with a headfirst slide.
Adam Engel homered in the second, but Nomar Mazara's homer tied the score in the bottom half.
Isaac Paredes hit his first homer for the Tigers.
