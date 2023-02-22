COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Alabama standout freshman Brandon Miller was in the starting lineup and scored a career-high 41 points in a win over South Carolina on Wednesday night, hours after the university said he'd remain an "active member" of the No. 2-ranked Crimson Tide and is not considered a suspect in a fatal shooting that took place near campus in mid-January.

Alabama's support for the Miller, one of college basketball's top players, made little difference to Gamecock fans at Colonial Life Arena, who focused on the 6-foot-9 forward even before the Southeastern Conference game started. The crowd booed each time Miller touched the ball. Members of the student section chanted, "Lock him up," and "Guilty!" several times as Miller played.

