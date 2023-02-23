CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Terrence Shannon Jr. shook off a slow start in his return from a concussion, scoring 24 of his 26 points in the second half as Illinois rallied from an 18-point halftime deficit to beat No. 21 Northwestern 66-62 on Thursday night.
Shannon did not start and found himself back on the bench with three fouls as Northwestern (20-8, 11-6 Big Ten) closed on a 13-2 run to take a 37-19 lead into halftime.
But he picked up steam after the break and scored 15 of the Illini's last 24 points as they erased a 14-point deficit in the final 10:07. His tiebreaking drive with 1:16 left put Illinois (19-9, 10-7) ahead 63-61, and he scored the team's last five points — including a pair of free throws that sealed it with two seconds to go.
Boo Buie led Northwestern with a career-high 35 points, hitting six 3-pointers and going 12 of 24 from the floor.
Illinois opened 0 for 11 from 3-point range before Shannon nailed two 3s early in the second half. Matthew Mayer added a 3 and hit three free throws after being fouled during a 14-1 run to winnow the deficit to four with 15:06 left.
Mayer gave Illinois its first lead on two free throws with 2:36 remaining. He finished with 14 points and eight rebounds.
Buie kept chugging away for the Wildcats after scoring 22 in the first half, including five 3s, by hitting his first four shots of the second half to push Northwestern's lead to 14.
The Wildcats were attempting to string together their second six-game Big Ten winning streak in the last 90 years.
Illinois climbed into a four-way tie for third place in the conference with three games left in the regular season. Northwestern remains in second but fell two games behind Purdue.
NO. 15 SAINT MARY'S 83, PACIFIC 52
MORAGA, Calif. (AP) — Logan Johnson scored 29 points in the final home game of his career and Saint Mary's clinched at least a share of the West Coast Conference regular-season title with a victory over Pacific.
Alex Ducas added 17 points and Mitchell Saxen scored 11 for the Gaels (25-5, 14-1). Saint Mary's is assured no worse than a tie for first place in the conference for the first time since 2015-16 and can secure its first outright crown since 2011-12 by winning at No. 12 Gonzaga on Saturday night.
The Gaels wrapped up their second straight perfect home season in conference play with a victory that gave them 25 wins for the 12th time in the last 16 seasons.
Jordan Ivy-Curry scored 11 points to lead the Tigers (13-17, 6-9), who have lost five of six.
