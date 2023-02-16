DALLAS (AP) — Marcus Sasser won't go so far as to say he doesn't want second-ranked Houston to be No. 1 again.
The senior guard simply echoes coach Kelvin Sampson that the Cougars don't talk much about it.
Sasser scored 20 points, freshman Jarace Walker added 14 and Houston cruised to an 80-65 victory over SMU on Thursday night.
With a win at home over Memphis on Sunday, the Cougars could be in line for their third stay atop The Associated Press Top 25 poll this season after losses by No. 1 Alabama and third-ranked Purdue, which has dropped three of four.
"We want to be No. 1," said Sasser, responding with a soft smile to the suggestion that maybe it's better without the target. "Just really don't just care about it too much, really."
Losses to the Crimson Tide and Temple knocked them off the first two perches. The third could come just two weeks before the end of the regular season.
That's where Houston finished in 1983 — the last season the Cougars were No. 1 prior to this one — before losing to North Carolina State in the title game.
"That never creeps into our conversations," Sampson said. "I've got enough stuff to watch, things to critique about this game when I get on that bus."
Jamal Shead, who scored 13 points, finished the first half with an isolation layup before starting the second half with one of his eight assists on a one-handed, alley-oop dunk by Walker.
Those plays were part of a 12-0 run on either side of halftime as the Cougars (24-2, 12-1 American Athletic Conference) took a 48-29 lead and led by at least 11 points the rest of the way in their sixth consecutive win.
Zhuric Phelps had 22 points, six rebounds and five assists to lead the Mustangs, (9-18, 4-10), who lost by 34 at Houston last month and never gave the often-raucous Moody Coliseum crowd much chance to get loud a year after a two-point upset of the Cougars at home.
SMU was tied five minutes in, but fell behind for good not long after.
"We got off to a good start and we weren't overwhelmed by the presence of their team the way we were the first time," SMU coach Rob Lanier said. "I thought we accepted that, that there was a level of relief in the group that it isn't a drubbing."
One of Walker's two 3-pointers gave Houston its first 20-point lead midway through the second half, and Sasser pushed the lead to 23 with another 3 on the next possession. Sasser was 4 of 9 from deep.
J'Wan Roberts helped the Cougars establish a post presence early, making all four of his shots for all eight of his points in the first half. He had 10 rebounds.
MARYLAND 68, NO. 3 PURDUE 54
COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Jahmir Young scored 20 points and Maryland used a dominant stretch in the middle of the second half to rally past Purdue and deal the Boilermakers their second consecutive defeat.
The Terrapins (18-8, 9-6 Big Ten) trailed 37-29 before going on a 29-4 burst to take control.
Hakim Hart added 13 points for Maryland, which defeated a top-three team for the first time since toppling then-No. 3 Iowa 74-68 on Jan. 28, 2016. Maryland improved to 14-1 at home this season.
Students stormed the court — and one even climbed onto the basket — after Maryland earned its fourth victory of the season over a ranked team.
Zach Edey and Braden Smith both scored 18 points for Purdue (23-4, 12-4), which has lost three of four — all on the road.
NO. 8 ARIZONA 88, UTAH 62
TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Kerr Kriisa had 17 points and six assists, Courtney Ramey scored 13 and Arizona routed Utah.
Arizona (23-4, 12-4 Pac-12) bounced back from a defeat at Stanford last weekend and avenged a loss to the Utes in Salt Lake City on Dec. 1.
Leading scorer Azuolas Tubelis sat most of the first half in foul trouble, but the rest of the Wildcats picked up the slack.
Arizona shot 56% overall, went 9 of 18 on 3-pointers and outscored Utah 38-10 in the paint. Tubelis finished with 11 points and nine rebounds after being called for a technical foul in a frustrating first half.
The Utes (17-10, 10-6) fell into a 20-point hole early in the second half and remained winless at McKale Center since 1986. Branden Carlson had 19 points to lead Utah, which shot 32% from the floor.
NO. 17 SAINT MARY'S 62, SAN DIEGO 59
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Mitchell Saxen had 17 points and 10 rebounds, and Aidan Mahaney added 13 points as Saint Mary's held off hobbled but determined San Diego for its 14th win in 15 games.
The Gaels (23-5, 12-1 West Coast Conference), who lead Gonzaga atop the WCC with three games to play, didn't score in the last 7:05. They went ahead 54-31 on a 3-pointer by Mahaney with 14:17 left but let the Toreros slowly get back into the game as Saint Mary's missed its final seven field goal attempts.
Nic Lynch scored 17 points for USD (11-17, 4-10). The Toreros were without four regular starters, including leading scorer Marcellus Earlington (17.6 points per game) and top rebounder Eric Williams Jr.
MIDDLE TENNESSEE 74, NO. 25 FLORIDA ATLANTIC 70
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP) — Camryn Weston scored 16 points, Elias King added 15 and Middle Tennessee beat Florida Atlantic for its first win over a ranked opponent since 2016.
Middle Tennessee (16-11, 9-7 Conference USA) avenged an 85-67 loss to then-No. 21 FAU on Jan. 26 in its first home game against a ranked team since the 2008-09 season. Middle Tennessee's previous victory over a Top 25 squad came against No. 2 Michigan State in the 2016 NCAA Tournament.
The Blue Raiders led 56-41 with 10 minutes left. FAU (24-3, 14-2) twice got within three in the final minute,but Middle Tennessee made free throws at the other end each time to regain a two-possession lead.
Eli Lawrence finished with 13 points and Justin Bufford added 12 for Middle Tennessee.
Alijah Martin scored 15 for Florida Atlantic, which was coming off consecutive 90-point games.
___
AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.