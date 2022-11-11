RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. - Five Harding volleyball players earned All-Great American Conference honors Wednesday. Kelli McKinnon was named GAC Player of the Year and Sarah Morehead was named GAC Setter of the Year. Harding Head Coach Meredith Fear was also named GAC Coach of the Year.
McKinnon and Morehead were also named First Team All-GAC. Logan Smith, Ally Stoner and Emma Winiger were all honorable mention All-GAC.
Harding had five players earn awards for their work in the classroom. Kelli McKinnon was named a GAC Elite Scholar Athlete and Morehead, Stoner, Kinley Schnell and Winiger were named GAC Distinguished Scholar Athletes. The GAC Distinguished Scholar Athlete is awarded to student-athletes in the conference tournament with a GPA of 3.70 or higher and at least 70 credit hours. The GAC Elite Scholar Athlete is given to a athlete with a GPA of 4.00 and at least 70 credit hours.
McKinnon, a senior middle blocker from Trophy Club, Texas, became the fourth Lady Bison to earn the GAC Player of the Year award. She joins Mollie Arnold, Zoe Hardin and Logan Smith. It is McKinnon's third All-GAC honor. She was honorable mention in 2019 and 2021. It is also her second GAC Elite Scholar Athlete award. McKinnon averages 3.28 kills per set and leads the GAC with a .346 hitting percentage. McKinnon has racked up 305 kills and 91 blocks. She had more than 10 kills in a match 19 times.
Morehead, a senior setter from Aledo, Texas, picked up her fourth All-GAC nod and became the first Harding player named GAC Setter of the Year. She was honorable mention All-GAC in 2019 and Second Team in 2020. It also marks the second straight year she has been a GAC Distinguished Scholar Athlete. Morehead led the conference in assists averaging 11.15 per set. She had more than 50 assists in a match three times and had 12 double-doubles.
Smith, a senior outside hitter from Kopperl, Texas, received her third All-GAC honor. She was named to the First Team in 2019 and 2021. Smith averaged 2.96 kills per set and 2.49 digs per set. She had more than 10 kills in a match 13 times.
Stoner, a senior outside hitter from Tulsa, Okla., got her third All-GAC honor and her first GAC Distinguished Scholar Athlete honor. She was named Second Team in spring of 2021 and honorable mention in fall of 2021. Stoner battled an injury during the first half of the season but came on strong during GAC action where she averaged 2.18 kills per set.
Winiger, a senior defensive specialist from Sachse, Texas, picked up her first All-GAC honor and her second straight GAC Distinguished Scholar Athlete honor. She ranks fifth in the GAC, averaging 5.12 digs per set. Winiger has had 10 or more digs in 24 matches and 20 or more digs in eight matches.
Schnell, a senior defensive specialist from McKinney, Texas, picked up her second straight GAC Distinguished Scholar Athlete award.
Head Coach Meredith Fear picked up her third GAC Coach of the Year award.
The Lady Bisons are 27-1 on the season and are in the midst of a 25-match winning streak. It is the longest active winning streak in Division I and Division II.
The Harding volleyball team won the GAC regular season with a perfect 16-0 record. It is their sixth GAC regular season championship since the conference was formed in 2011. The Lady Bisons will be the No. 1 seed in the conference tournament this week and will face No. 8 seed Arkansas Tech in the first round on November 10 at 3 p.m., in Shawnee, Oklahoma.
