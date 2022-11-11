McKinnon

Kelli McKinnon of Harding University has been selected as the Great American Conference Player of the Year for 2022.

RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. - Five Harding volleyball players earned All-Great American Conference honors Wednesday. Kelli McKinnon was named GAC Player of the Year and Sarah Morehead was named GAC Setter of the Year. Harding Head Coach Meredith Fear was also named GAC Coach of the Year.

McKinnon and Morehead were also named First Team All-GAC. Logan Smith, Ally Stoner and Emma Winiger were all honorable mention All-GAC.

