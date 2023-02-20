McGaha

SEARCY — Junior Seth Johnson homered twice as part of the Harding's first four-hit game of the season and led the Bisons to an 11-5 victory over Southern Nazarene on Sunday in Great American Conference action at Jerry Moore Field.

The victory moved Harding to 9-1 overall and 2-1 in the GAC and gave the Bisons a series victory in its three games against Southern Nazarene (3-6, 1-2). It was also the 600th victory in the collegiate coaching career of Harding head coach Dr. Patrick McGaha. He won 119 games at College of the Ozarks and has 481 wins in his 18 seasons at Harding.

