SEARCY — Junior Seth Johnson homered twice as part of the Harding's first four-hit game of the season and led the Bisons to an 11-5 victory over Southern Nazarene on Sunday in Great American Conference action at Jerry Moore Field.
The victory moved Harding to 9-1 overall and 2-1 in the GAC and gave the Bisons a series victory in its three games against Southern Nazarene (3-6, 1-2). It was also the 600th victory in the collegiate coaching career of Harding head coach Dr. Patrick McGaha. He won 119 games at College of the Ozarks and has 481 wins in his 18 seasons at Harding.
Johnson, a transfer from Troy University, went 4-for-5 with three runs and five RBI. He hit a two-run homer in the bottom of the first to give the Bisons a 2-1 lead. His three-run homer in the sixth put the Bisons ahead 8-3. Johnson is currently riding an eight-game hitting streak.
Coulton Doyle also had a stand-out day at the plate, going 2-for-4 with two runs and two RBI.
Junior Davis Welch (2-0) started and earned his second win on the season. His six-inning outing was a career long, and he had a career-high six strikeouts. Senior Tyler Turner (1.2 IP) and senior Joey Lawhorn (1.1 IP) closed out the game for the Bisons.
Harding will return to Jerry Moore Field on Tuesday for a nonconference doubleheader against Williams Baptist and will be on the road in GAC play next weekend against Oklahoma Baptist.
SEARCY — Harding and Southern Nazarene split a pair of close games Saturday at Jerry Moore Field as Great American Conference play got underway.
Harding won the opener 4-2, with Southern Nazarene taking game two 4-3. The finale is Sunday at 1 p.m.
Harding moved to 8-1 on the season and 1-1 in conference. Southern Nazarene is 3-5 overall and 1-1 in the GAC.
With the score tied 2-2 in the seventh inning of game one, Harding senior Cody Smith blasted a two-run homer into the wind for the eventual game-winner. It was Smith's first home run of the season and 11th career home run.
Harding erased a 2-0 deficit with a pair of runs in the fourth. Michael Dewald's RBI single drove in the first run, and Jeff Worley had a sacrifice fly to score the second.
Maddox Long started on the mound for Harding and matched a career high with nine strikeouts. He lasted six innings, allowed two earned runs, and left with the game tied.
Senior Andrew Bradshaw came on in relief and pitched two scoreless innings to pick up the win. Freshman Luke Whaley blanked Southern Nazarene in the ninth for his second save.
Harding had chances in game two but left 11 runners on base. The Bisons were only 1-for-11 with runners in scoring position.
Harding's best shot to win it was in the fifth when it loaded the bases with no outs, but a ground out followed by a double play kept the Bisons from scoring.
Down 3-0 in the second, Worley turned on a pitch and sent the ball into the trees over the right-field fence for his first homer as a Bison.
Harding tied the game with two more on a Drew McNeel single in the fourth.
Southern Nazarene retook the lead with a run in the seventh. Harding loaded the bases again with only one out in the bottom of the seventh but popped out and lined out to end the game.
Junior Will Roguske got the start and went four innings, striking out four. Dylan Penick was solid with two scoreless innings out of the pen.
