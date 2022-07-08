The Searcy Lady Lions soccer team has a new head coach in Bart McFarland.
The decision was announced by the school board late Wednesday following a search to replace retiring head coach Larry Stamps, who led the Lady Lions to an unmatched four state soccer championships. Stamps announced his retirement earlier this year after 13 seasons at the helm.
McFarland is no stranger to anyone familiar with the Searcy High School athletic program. As a coach at Searcy for the past 18 years, including 13 as an assistant in the soccer program, McFarland has become a fixture on the sidelines of Lions Stadium over the past two decades. The decision was not a mere formality as other prospective coaches from around the state were interviewed, but the experience and familiarity McFarland brought to the table was ultimately the deciding factor.
“I told them I would back them whatever decision they made,” McFarland said. “I appreciate the administration trusting and believing in me to let me be head coach.”
The past two seasons for Searcy girls soccer have been campaigns most teams in any sport dream of with back-to-back state championships. The Lady Lions secured their second-consecutive state crown back in late May with a closely-contested 1-0 victory over Siloam Springs. It would be the final game for Stamps, marking the end of a very successful era.
“Coach Stamps always did such a great job,” McFarland said. “I’m just happy and excited. It’s hard to replace what we have to replace, but we’re going to get after it and try to do it. I greatly appreciate Coach Stamps, we have a good relationship, and I’m proud he could go out the way he did – that’s a good way to retire.”
Stamps and McFarland proved to be a successful combination, as both coaches worked together for 13 seasons and took their teams to the championship finals nearly half of those years. McFarland, a Searcy graduate and former Lions football player himself, actually got his first coaching job at the school back in 2005 when he became head football coach. But starting a family and building a football program at the same time proved to be too much, and he stepped down from the helm after four seasons.
But now that daughter Carmela is 13-years old and son Emery is 10, McFarland is ready to once again head up his own program. He is still a part of the football program, serving as wide-receivers coach under second-year head coach Zac Clark.
McFarland will have his work cut out in his first season whenever spring rolls around. A big part of the recent success for the girls soccer team was due to a talented group of seniors, in fact, nine players who were all big contributors.
“They were a great group of girls,” McFarland said. “Not only soccer players, but great girls. We don’t really look at it as rebuilding, we’re just reloading.”
Rebuilding is a relative term for Searcy soccer as the town itself has one of the best youth programs in the entire state. It has been a huge catalyst for the Lions and Lady Lions teams which have dominated their conferences almost annually since the early 2000s.
“There is no doubt that the reason we are where we are is because of that youth program and all the parents who travel with them,” McFarland said. “That’s a testament to those parents and coaches who coached them, because we would not be in this situation if it wasn’t for the parents traveling with them and all the coaches.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.