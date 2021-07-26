PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Andrew McCutchen hit a three-run homer in the bottom of the ninth inning to give the Philadelphia Phillies a 6-5 victory over the sinking Washington Nationals on Monday night.
Rhys Hoskins also had a three-run homer for the second-place Phillies, who are 3 1/2 games behind the New York Mets in the NL East.
"That's a big moment for us," manager Joe Girardi said.
Jean Segura led off the ninth against Brad Hand (5-5) with a double. After J.T. Realmuto struck out, Bryce Harper walked. McCutchen drove the next pitch, a 92 mph sinker, to the opposite field and over the wall in right.
"Being able to come through was definitely gratifying for me," McCutchen said. "We're a resilient club here. We know what we're capable of doing."
It was the second straight blown save for Hand.
"The pitch he threw to McCutchen was up and out over the plate; that's where Andrew likes the ball," Washington manager Dave Martinez said. "We've got to get him down in the zone again."
Archie Bradley (5-1) allowed a run in the top of the ninth but got the win.
Josh Bell tripled and drove in two runs for the Nationals, who have lost five straight and 11 of 14.
"We're battling, we're playing hard, they're not giving up, I'll tell you that," Martinez said. "We're going to keep battling."
Joe Ross pitched five scoreless innings, allowing three hits with four strikeouts and two walks, in his return to the Washington rotation after being sidelined since July 4 due to right elbow inflammation.
Spencer Howard breezed through three scoreless innings of one-hit ball before running into trouble in the fourth. Bell atoned for his first-inning blunder, when his lackadaisical play loping to the bag at first base allowed Realmuto to reach on an infield single, by tripling home the first run.
Josh Harrison followed with a run-scoring triple of his own, and Gerardo Parra's RBI single made it 3-0 and ended Howard's night. Another RBI single by Victor Robles gave the Nationals a four-run lead and completed the line for the 24-year-old rookie Howard, who gave up four runs on six hits with two strikeouts and no walks in 3 2/3 innings.
Howard left with a blister on his right middle finger.
The Phillies pulled to 4-3 in the sixth against lefty reliever Austin Voth. Harper led off with a single, McCutchen doubled and Hoskins hit a drive to left on a 1-2 changeup for his 22nd home run.
Philadelphia had a good opportunity to score in the eighth, with runners on first and second with two outs, but Daniel Hudson struck out pinch-hitter Alec Bohm to keep the Nationals up a run.
Washington tacked on a run in the ninth on Bell's grounder.
"We never felt like we were out of it," McCutchen said.
RED SOX 5, BLUE JAYS 4
BOSTON (AP) — Alex Verdugo hit a two-run homer in the eighth inning and AL East-leading Boston rallied late for the second straight game, beating Toronto in the opener of an important series for the Blue Jays.
Boston star Rafael Devers added a solo homer on the four-year anniversary of his first major-league shot.
Bo Bichette hit a two-run homer for fourth-place Toronto, which fell to 10½ games behind in the East.
Adam Ottavino (3-3) worked a scoreless inning for the win. Matt Barnes got the final three outs for his 22nd save.
Toronto starter Thomas Hatch made just his second big-league start after being sidelined with a shoulder impingement since spring training. The 26-year-old right-hander gave up three runs on seven hits in 3 2/3 innings. Trevor Richards (1-1) took the loss.
BRAVES 2, METS 0, 1ST GAME
METS 1, BRAVES 0, 2ND GAME
NEW YORK (AP) — Jeff McNeil laced his second go-ahead hit in two days when his RBI double in the fifth inning sent New York to a victory over Atlanta and a doubleheader split.
Kyle Muller threw five sharp innings to earn his second big league victory in the opener, a win for the Braves.
The Mets have split nine of their 11 doubleheaders this season and swept the other two.
Trevor May (3-2), the fourth of six Mets pitchers Monday night, threw a perfect fifth and earned the win.
Edwin Diaz struck out the side in a perfect seventh for his 22nd save.
In the first game, the 23-year-old Kyle Muller (2-3) gave up four hits and walked two while striking out three. He allowed the Mets to advance just two runners as far as second base.
Tyler Matzek threw a perfect sixth and Will Smith earned his 20th save.
Marcus Stroman (7-9) took the loss.
ROYALS 4, WHITE SOX 3
KANSAS CITY (AP) — Jorge Soler hit two home runs for the second straight game and Kansas City extended its winning streak to six games with a win over Chicago.
Mike Minor (8-8) gave the Royals their fifth quality start in the last six games. He allowed two runs on three hits over six innings. He walked two and struck out seven. Scott Barlow worked the final two innings and picked up his sixth save.
Dallas Keuchel (7-4) took the loss after surrendering three solo home runs. He allowed four runs on six hits over six innings. He walked one and struck out three.
Andrew Benintendi helped the Royals extend the lead with a home run. He snapped an 0-for-13 skid with the homer.
The White Sox got a run in the ninth when Adam Engel singled in Yoan Moncada.
