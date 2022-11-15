Grizzlies Pelicans Basketball

New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum (3) drives to the basket past Memphis Grizzlies guard John Konchar in the second half of an NBA basketball game in New Orleans, Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022. The Pelicans won 113-102. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

 Gerald Herbert

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — C.J. McCollum scored 14 of his 30 points in the third quarter and the New Orleans Pelicans overcame Ja Morant's 36-point effort to beat the Memphis Grizzlies 113-102 on Tuesday night.

McCollum had averaged just 9.5 points on 27% shooting in his previous four games, but he was 7 of 13 from long range to help make up for Zion Williamson's scoring absence with the star forward out with a bruised right foot.

