NEW ORLEANS (AP) — C.J. McCollum scored 14 of his 30 points in the third quarter and the New Orleans Pelicans overcame Ja Morant's 36-point effort to beat the Memphis Grizzlies 113-102 on Tuesday night.
McCollum had averaged just 9.5 points on 27% shooting in his previous four games, but he was 7 of 13 from long range to help make up for Zion Williamson's scoring absence with the star forward out with a bruised right foot.
"I've been playing like crap lately and feeling like crap and shooting the ball really poorly, which is uncharacteristic," McCollum said. "You're going to make shots; you're going to miss shots. My track record speaks for itself in how I work and how I perform. You just keep swimming."
Pelicans coach Willie Green said his teammates playfully mauled McCollum in the locker room for fighting through his shooting woes.
"We all joked around in the locker room and said, 'Welcome back,'" Green said. "That's the C.J. we're accustomed to seeing. He's been under the weather for a few days now. We knew that he would get his legs back under him."
The Pelicans led 89-87 after three quarters and opened the fourth with a 15-4 run, led by five points from reserve guard Jose Alvarado, to take a 104-91 lead. The Pelicans also got 19 points each from Brandon Ingram and Larry Nance Jr., and they held Memphis to 15 fourth-quarter points.
McCollum hit three 3-pointers in the third quarter, and his seven overall helped the Pelicans finish with a season high 18 3-pointers on 38 attempts.
"You've got to tip your cap," Memphis coach Taylor Jenkins said. "Obviously, they've got some lethal scorers in McCollum, Ingram and their teammates did a good job tonight."
Morant had a 24-point first half to power Memphis to a 60-59 lead. Morant did his damage driving into the paint and also from the outside, going 8 of 12 from the floor, including 2 of 3 from long range. He also made 6 of 8 from the foul line and had three first-half steals.
Dillon Brooks added 19 for Memphis.
But Morant wasn't happy with his team's 42-point second half.
"We've just got to be able to finish in the paint and knock down open looks," he said. "That's pretty much what we've been doing all season, which made us a good team offensively."
MAVERICKS 103, CLIPPERS 101
DALLAS (AP) — Luka Doncic scored 35 points, Dorian Finney-Smith added 21 and Dallas held off Los Angeles after blowing a 25-point lead.
Reggie Bullock broke out of a shooting slump with four 3-pointers in the fourth quarter, including two in a row to put Dallas ahead for good at 99-93 with less than two minutes remaining.
Paul George scored 23 points, playing the entire second half to try to keep the LA rally going on the second night of a Texas back-to-back after winning in Houston.
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Jalen Brunson had 25 points and eight assists and New York handed Utah its first home loss of the season.
Cam Reddish scored 19 points, R.J. Barrett had 18, and Julius Randle 15 for the Knicks. They shot 47% from the field in their third road win of the season.
Kelly Olynyk had 27 points and 10 rebounds for Utah.
