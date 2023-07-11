JONESBORO — One of the most decorated players in Arkansas State soccer history is returning to Jonesboro, as head coach Brian Dooley announced Tuesday the hiring of Megan McClure to his staff as assistant coach.

“Our Red Wolves soccer family welcomes back one of our all-time greats,” said Dooley. “Megan helped bring our program to the next level as a player. Now, she is giving back to help our program grow even more. She understands what is needed to be the best. Megan has the experience, energy, and credibility a top goalkeeping coach needs.”

