CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Carolina Panthers coach Matt Rhule is excited about what he's seen out of Baker Mayfield in the short time that he's been with the 2018 No. 1 overall pick.
Now he wants to see what Mayfield can do once he really gets comfortable in the offense.
Mayfield completed 9 of 15 passes for 89 yards and two touchdowns and the Carolina Panthers blanked the Buffalo Bills 21-0 on Friday night in the preseason finale for both teams.
"He's just getting started in this offense," Rhule said of Mayfield, who was acquired in a trade with Cleveland on July 6. "It's like, 'hey, what can I do?' That's what excites me that he has a lot of room to grow."
Mayfield, who was announced as the Panthers' Week 1 starter earlier in the week, threw a 2-yard TD pass to D'Onta Foreman and a 19-yard scoring strike to wide receiver Shi Smith against Buffalo's second-team defense.
The Panthers scored on two of four possessions with Mayfield at the helm.
"I'm just getting started within the offense, but I I feel comfortable with the knowledge of it," Mayfield said. "Now it is just the matter of going out and seeing it and putting into action. It's about chemistry and being on the same page. Now you just have to go out and do and pull the trigger in a live game."
The Bills rested all of their starters, including quarterback Josh Allen. The Panthers played most of their starters into the second quarter, although running back Christian McCaffrey sat out.
Case Keenum struggled to move the Buffalo offense, going 8 of 13 for 46 yards with one interception that the Panthers quickly converted into a touchdown.
After going three-and-out on the game's opening series, Mayfield showed poise in the pocket leading the Panthers on a 12-play, 53-yard touchdown drive. After a play-action fake, he found Foreman in the right flat for an easy touchdown on fourth down.
After Jeremy Chinn intercepted Keenum's pass that was tipped at the line by Yetur Gross-Matos, Mayfield connected with Smith over the middle for the score. Panthers coach Matt Rhule earlier this week called Smith "one of the true bright spots" of the preseason, adding that he has a chance to win a starting job.
Mayfield didn't shy away from contact.
The No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 draft delivered a blow with his shoulder to Bills rookie cornerback Kaiir Elam after scrambling out of the pocket.
The Bills also held out punter Matt Araiza one day after the attorney for a California teenager accused the Buffalo Bills rookie and two of his former college teammates of gang rape last fall.
Third-string quarterback Matt Barkley handled punting duties for the Bills, and even had a 53-yarder that pinned the Panthers inside the 10.
Bills coach Sean McDermott said after the game he didn't feel right playing Araiza.
"It's a situation that is extremely serious," McDermott said. "Just hard to go through. It's not a situation that I or we take lightly whatsoever. It's very serious. I understand the sensitivity of the situation. It's clear we have work to do to continue to figure this out. And we're going to do that."
When asked if not addressing the situation and letting it fester is a concern, McDermott said, "Absolutely. Yeah. I mean all of it all.
"That's one piece, but I'm concerned about all of it. And again, people involved on both sides. People are hurt, people are hurting, fans are hurting. I understand that and again, we want to find the truth and figure this thing out the right way and do the right thing. And that's what I know to do. And that's what we're going to work on."
SAINTS 27, CHARGERS 10
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston completed all four of his passes for 59 yards in the only series he played, setting up the first of Mark Ingram's two touchdowns, and New Orleans defeated Los Angeles in both clubs' preseason finale.
The Saints (1-2) did not escape the game without a potentially problematic injury, however. Rookie left tackle Trevor Penning, the second of two first-round draft choices by the Saints last spring, was taken to the locker room on a cart with an apparent left leg injury.
Winston completed his first two passes to newly acquired veteran receiver Jarvis Landry for 20 and 15 yards. He added a 19-yarder to rookie and first-round draft choice Chris Olave, followed by a 5-yard toss to running back Alvin Kamara.
Kamara added a 13-yard run after that to set up Ingram's 1-yard score.
Most of the Saints' projected offensive starters played the opening series before getting the rest of the game off. The Chargers (0-3) played very few starters on either side of the ball.
Backup QB Chase Daniel, a former Saint, got the start for Los Angeles and completed 10 of 11 passes for 113 yards against a Saints defense that fielded several starters. Daniel's 38-yard pass to Jalen Guyton along the left sideline highlighted a 10-play, 75-yard touchdown drive that ended with Larry Roundtree III's 1-yard run.
