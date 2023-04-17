APTOPIX Nets 76ers Basketball

Philadelphia 76ers' Paul Reed (44) dunks the ball in the first half during Game 2 in the first round of the NBA basketball playoffs against the Brooklyn Nets, Monday, April 17, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)

 Derik Hamilton

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joel Embiid pumped his fist in the air and exhorted the Philly crowd to get louder as Tobias Harris and Tyrese Maxey hit game-changing 3s and stymied Brooklyn runs with clutch boards.

"It's as happy as I've ever seen him since I've been here with other guys making shots," third-year coach Doc Rivers said. "He was really celebrating his teammates tonight."

