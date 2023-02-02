DALLAS (AP) — The Dallas Mavericks barely held on after leading by 27 points when Luka Doncic exited the game with a right heel injury on a hard fall.
The New Orleans Pelicans thought their one chance to finish the rally and end a long losing streak was taken away by the officials, who acknowledged two incorrect calls in the final seconds.
Doncic scored 31 points before leaving midway through the third quarter, and the Mavericks survived a 16-point fourth quarter without him in a 111-106 victory Thursday night, handing the travel-weary Pelicans their 10th consecutive loss.
Dallas' lead was three points when the Mavericks were inbounding with 4.9 seconds left. Brandon Ingram tipped Josh Green's pass and appeared to save it before his foot landed out of bounds.
C.J. McCollum grabbed the loose ball, but officials had blown the whistle. There was no review, and Dallas inbounded again with 3.4 seconds to go. No time was put back on the clock, and Spencer Dinwiddie made two free throws after a foul with 2.4 seconds as the Mavericks held on.
Crew chief Kevin Scott said the officials' review after the game showed Ingram wasn't out of bounds when he made contact with the ball, and that the clock incorrectly ran after the whistle.
Pelicans coach Willie Green said he wasn't given an explanation why the call couldn't be reviewed, and Larry Nance Jr. said players saw the same thing as officials after the game.
"The players should have decided the game, and they didn't," Nance said. "There were two wrongs done. The clock was wrong, and the call was wrong. I just hope we get the same calls at home. That would be lovely."
New Orleans (26-27) dropped below .500 for the first time this season after arriving on the day of the game because wintry weather in Dallas had the team stuck in Denver since Tuesday night.
Doncic stayed in the game after taking a hard fall when he was winding up for a one-handed dunk and Ingram knocked the ball out of his hand as Doncic was bumped by Jonas Valanciunas.
Ingram was called for a foul, and New Orleans successfully challenged. Doncic returned after the break for the review, but after one trip down the court, the 23-year-old star screamed in frustration as he limped to the locker room without looking at the Dallas bench.
"We'll see how he feels tomorrow," coach Jason Kidd said. "I think no matter what the score was, he wasn't coming back."
The 27-point lead at Doncic's exit with 6:47 remaining in the third was all the way down to four when Herbert Jones hit a layup with 58 seconds left in the game.
Ingram, who scored 26 points, missed a jumper that would have cut the deficit to two, then hit a jumper to cut the deficit to three after Reggie Bullock made one of two free throws. Dallas called a timeout to avoid a turnover in the backcourt, setting up the disputed late sequence.
"Looking at the defense, sometimes you can relax with a big lead," Kidd said. "Understanding the Pelicans are a good team, they're trying to break a losing streak."
New Orleans, which finished a three-game trip, has been without All-Star Zion Williamson throughout its longest losing streak since a 13-game skid before the pandemic paused the 2019-20 season. Williamson missed his 16th game with a right hamstring strain.
Spencer Dinwiddie scored 21 points for Dallas, and Josh Green scored nine of his 15 points after Doncic exited.
Doncic had 27 points at the break, when Dallas led 70-43 and had 25 points off 13 turnovers by New Orleans, which arrived midday and tried its best to get into a game-day routine.
"Obviously, it's been a hell of a day," said Nance, who had 10 points and 12 rebounds. "That first half wasn't us. I don't need to sit here and make excuses. Obviously hope nothing's wrong with Luka. Having him out in the second half helped just a little bit."
LAKERS 112, PACERS 111
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — LeBron James had 26 points, seven rebounds and seven assists and pulled within 63 points of becoming the NBA's career scoring leader as Los Angeles Lakers rallied to beat Indiana.
James has 38,325 points, with Kareem Abdul-Jabbar holding the record at 38,387.
James gave Los Angeles its first lead on a 3-pointer with 2:35 left, and Anthony Davis' 11-footer with 35.1 seconds left was the decisive basket. Davis had 31 points and 14 rebounds.
Aaron Nesmith scored a career-high 24 points for Indiana, with Buddy Hield's 17-foot jumper clanking off the rim in the closing seconds.
NUGGETS 134. WARRIORS 117
DENVER (AP) — Jamal Murray scored 33 points and Nikola Jokic had his 17th triple-double of the season, leading Denver past short-handed Golden State.
Jokic finished with 22 points, 16 assists and 14 rebounds. He had a triple-double by the midway mark of the third quarter as the Nuggets remain unbeaten this season when he reaches the plateau.
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope added 18 points for the Western Conference-leading Nuggets. They improved to 24-4 at home.
Stephen Curry had 28 points for Golden State.
CAVALIERS 128, GRIZZLIES 113
CLEVELAND (AP) — Darius Garland scored 32 points shortly after being left off the All-Star team and carried Cleveland following Donovan Mitchell's ejection, leading the Cavaliers past slumping Memphis.
Garland was one of several players having All-Star-caliber seasons not named an Eastern Conference reserve by the coaches. He added 11 assists.
Mitchell, voted an All-Star starter last week, was tossed in the third quarter for throwing the ball at Grizzlies guard Dillon Brooks after the pair tangled under the basket. Brooks also was thrown out.
With the Cavs leading 81-76, Brooks missed a shot and fell in the lane. While on the floor, he flung his arm back and struck Mitchell, who was standing over him, in the groin area. Mitchell dropped in pain and retaliated by firing the ball at Brooks and then charging and shoving him along the baseline in front of the Memphis bench.
Desmond Bane scored 25 points and All-Star Ja Morant had 24 points, eight rebounds and eight assists for the Grizzlies,'
KNICKS 106, HEAT 104
NEW YORK (AP) — RJ Barrett rebounded from a late-game benching with 30 points, Isaiah Hartenstein made big plays on both ends of the floor in the final minute and New York beat Miami.
New York pulled out the victory after Erik Spoelstra correctly challenged a call that turned a Heat foul into a Knicks turnover. But Tyler Herro's potential winning 3-point attempt bounced off the rim.
Julius Randle added 23 points, 10 rebounds and six assists for the Knicks, who pulled within a game of Miami for sixth place in the Eastern Conference, the final guaranteed playoff spot.
Bam Adebayo had 32 points and nine rebounds for the Heat. Herro scored 25 points.
BULLS 114, HORNETS 98
CHICAGO (AP) — Ayo Dosunmu matched a season high with 22 points, Coby White scored 20 points and Chicago overcame shaky outings by DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine to beat Charlotte.
Dosunmu made 9 of 10 shots, and White hit three 3-pointers. Nikola Vucevic added 17 points and 12 rebounds, and Andre Drummond had 15 points and 11 rebounds. The Bulls used a big third quarter to turn a four-point halftime lead into an 85-70 advantage heading to the fourth.
Terry Rozier scored 23 points for Charlotte. LaMelo Ball, coming off a triple-double Tuesday night in a loss at Milwaukee, added 19 points, eight rebounds and six assists before getting ejected with 1:21 remaining.
