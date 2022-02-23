The Beebe Badgers’ chances at making the Class 5A state tournament took a bit of a hit Tuesday night when they lost to Maumelle 60-52.
Beebe is now 6-7 in the 5A-Central. Sylvan Hills is 7-6 following a win over Benton. Jacksonville is 6-7 following a loss to Little Rock Parkview.
Beebe and Jacksonville are now tied for fourth place. The two teams split during the regular season, but Jacksonville holds the tiebreaker by virtue of its 8-point win versus Beebe’s 4-point win. Beebe is scheduled to play Little Rock Hall at home Friday while the Titans play Sylvan Hills.
In the loss to Maumelle, Beebe led 34-22 at halftime. Beebe’s Rylie Marshall savored 14 of his game-high 21 points in the first half. He hit three 3-pointers as the Badgers built a 12-point lead.
Maumelle scored the first 9 points of the second half to cut Beebe’s lead to 36-31. Beebe’s Adrian Carranco scored off a pass form Marshall to make the score 38-31.
Beebe led 45-40 following a 3-pointer by Marshall early in the fourth quarter. Maumelle then went on a 9-0 run to lead 49-44. Beebe never got closer than three points the remainder of the game.
Brooks Nail added 18 points for the Badgers. Carranco had 6. Godwin added 5. Taylor Smith scored 2.
Beebe Lady Badgers
Beebe got its fourth conference victory of the season Tuesday night, beating Maumelle 71-41.
Beebe led 28-7 after one quarter and 47-17 at halftime.
Joey Babel led Beebe with 17 points. Mya Bradley had 13. Amya Bonds scored 12. Ciarra Bailey, Emily Bevill and Mackenzie Ballinger had 5 points each. Avery Mills scored 3. Ryanne Lefford had 2.
