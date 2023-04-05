ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — Marvin Jones moved his wife and five children from Miami to San Diego and planned to sign with an NFL team on the West Coast.

The receiver, though, could not resist an opportunity to play in Detroit again for a franchise that suddenly has a favorable impression around the league.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.