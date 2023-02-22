The Harding women's golf shot a 26-over 314 on Tuesday in the third and final round of The Southern Invite in Houston to finish the tournament in 14th with a score of 83-over 947. Dallas Baptist won the event with a 15-over 879.
Alicia Martinez sank three birdies in Tuesday's round, and jumped 16 spots up the leaderboard to finish the tournament at 29-over 235 and tied for 46th. Brenda Sanchez shot a 7-over 79 to finish at 20-over 236 and tied for 51st. Pilar Martinez competed as an individual and shot a 22-over 238 in the tournament and finished tied for 55th.
Ines Sanchez completed her first 54-hole tournament with a 23-over 239 and was tied for 60th. Madeline Wilson shot a 10-over 82 in Round 3 and finished tied for 68th at 28-over 244. Kodie Winnings posted her best round on Tuesday at 7-over 79 and finished tied for 70th at 31-over 247.
The Lady Bisons will return to the course next week when they host the Natural State Classic at the Cypress Creek Golf Club in Cabot, beginning Monday (Feb. 27) at 8 a.m.
The Harding women's golf team opened the Spring portion of their schedule on Monday at The Southern Invite in Houston, Texas, shooting a 26-over 314 in Round 1 and a 31-over 319 in Round 2 to finish the day in 14th at 57-over 633.
Pilar Martinez, competing as an individual, is the highest Lady Bison on the leaderboard after Monday after sinking 26 pars and five birdies over her two rounds to finish the day at 7-over 151 and tied for 25th. Ines Sanchez posted her season low round in Round 2, shooting a 5-over 77 and finished tied for 43rd at 11-over 155.
Brenda Sanchez jumped six spots between Round 1 and 2 and finished tied for 48th at 13-over 157. Alicia Martinez shot a 5-over 77 in Round 1 and completed the two rounds tied for 62nd at 17-over 161.
Madeline Wilson and Kodie Winnings were the final two Lady Bisons to compete on Monday. Wilson is tied for 65th at 18-over 162 and Winnings is tied for 75th at 24-over 168.
