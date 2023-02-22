The Harding women's golf shot a 26-over 314 on Tuesday in the third and final round of The Southern Invite in Houston to finish the tournament in 14th with a score of 83-over 947. Dallas Baptist won the event with a 15-over 879.

Alicia Martinez sank three birdies in Tuesday's round, and jumped 16 spots up the leaderboard to finish the tournament at 29-over 235 and tied for 46th. Brenda Sanchez shot a 7-over 79 to finish at 20-over 236 and tied for 51st. Pilar Martinez competed as an individual and shot a 22-over 238 in the tournament and finished tied for 55th.

