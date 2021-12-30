BEEBE — Beebe’s Rylie Marshall put on a scoring show for three quarters then others made plays as the Badgers pulled away from Cabot for a 50-42 win in the semifinals of the Badger Holiday Classic on Wednesday at the Badger Sports Arena.
Marshall, a Harding University signee, scored 34 points, including 22 consecutive in the first half. He converted a 4-point play with 12.6 seconds left in the first half to give the Badgers a 21-20 halftime lead. Marshall eclipsed the 1,000-point mark for his career in the fourth quarter.
Cabot stayed even with Beebe most of the game and led 40-37 following four consecutive points by Gavin Muse.
Beebe tied it at 40-40 on a 3-pointer by Marshall with 4:47 left. That would be Beebe’s last field goal.
From there, Beebe hit 10 consecutive free throws to end the game, including four by Marshall and Dan Clements and two by Hunter Schettler.
Beebe led 44-42 when Ethan Goodwin blocked a layup attempt by Jarrett Coleman with 1:42 left.
“That was huge,” Beebe coach Rogers Franks said of his team’s play in the fourth quarter. “You’ve got to be able to do that to finish against a good basketball team. Cabot is a good basketball team. They are extremely well coached. This is a great win for our kids.”
In addition to Marshall’s 34 points, Clements had 8. Conley Herekamp had 4. Goodwin and Schettler had 2 points each.
Muse led Cabot with 11 points, including a dunk in the third quarter.
Franks said the win over Cabot will help his team going forward.
“It’s a good thing to help you to continue to believe in yourself,” he said. “These guys have believed in each other. We’ve had different people step up on different nights. Obviously, Rylie is very consistent. We had to play a couple of games without him.”
Marshall missed two games before the start of the Badger Holiday Classic.
“We had some other guys step up, which was big for us.”
Beebe Lady Badgers
The Vilonia Lady Eagles rallied late to beat Beebe 50-47 in the semifinals of the Badger Holiday Classic on Wednesday.
Beebe had several chances late to tie or take the lead but turnovers were the downfall.
Amya Bonds led Beebe with 14 points. Mya Bradley and Madelyn Atkins had 13 points each. Joey Babel had 5. Ciara Bailey had 2.
Harding Academy WildcatsThe Harding Academy Wildcats lost to the Little Rock Flames Home School team 72-48 in the consolation bracket of the Badger Holiday Classic.
The Flames led 22-10 after one quarter and 35-22 at halftime.
Jackson Fox led Harding Academy with 19 points. Landon Koch had 8. Kyle Ferrie scored 5. Scoring 4 each were Levi Mercer, Andrew Miller and Wyatt Simmons. Scoring 2 each were Kade Smith and Jude Fager.
Harding Academy Lady WildcatsThe Harding Academy Lady Wildcats fell to Little Rock Southwest 55-43 in the consolation round of the Badger Holiday Classic.
Calle Citty led Harding Academy with 22 points and 13 rebounds. Raquel Webb had 8 points. Eva Abraham and Kloey Fullerton had 3 points each. Sarah Davis had 2.
