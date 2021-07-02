ATLANTA (AP) — Marlins starter Pablo López was ejected after plunking Ronald Acuña Jr. with his first pitch, leading to the only run as the Atlanta Braves edged Miami 1-0 Friday night.
Atlanta got just two hits and still won its third in a row.
The Marlins have a history of hitting Acuña. Miami pitcher José Ureña was tossed after nailing with his first pitch in 2018 and López didn't last any longer.
López was ejected for hitting Acuña in the back of the left arm and manager Don Mattingly soon was ejected, too, for arguing on his pitcher's behalf. They stayed on the field for a couple of minutes after they were tossed to plead their case with umpires.
Acuña advanced to third on Freddie Freeman's single and scored on a sacrifice fly by Ozzie Albies, the NL leader with 59 RBIs.
Miami pitching coach Mel Stottlemyre Jr. tossed by crew chief Dan Iassogna for arguing about López's ejection after Freeman's hit.
Drew Smyly won his career-best fourth straight start for the three-time defending NL East champion Braves, who improved to 40-41.
The game featured little offense as the Marlins managed four hits. Miami pitchers combined to retire 18 straight batters through the sixth before Albies reached on an infield single to begin the seventh.
Ross Detwiler faced 10 batters in three innings in place of López (4-5), who threw only one pitch and was charged with the loss. Anthony Bender struck out the side in the fourth and fifth.
Smyly (6-3) gave up three hits and two walks with seven strikeouts in 5 2/3 innings. He escaped a jam with runners on first and third in the fourth when Miguel Rojas grounded into a double play.
Jesús Aguilar touched Smyly for a single in the second and another in the fourth. Smyly was done after Garrett Cooper singled in the sixth, and Luke Jackson entered to end a threat with runners on first and second when Aguilar flied out.
A.J. Minter, the second Atlanta pitcher of the seventh, balked Miguel Rojas to second, but he escaped the jam when Rojas was tagged out rounding third on an infield single. Chris Martin picked off Starling Marte after walking him in the eighth.
Braves closer Will Smith pitched in the ninth to convert a shaky 17th save in 19 chances. The bases were loaded when Jon Berti popped up and pinch-hitter Sandy León flied out to end it.
DODGERS 10, NATIONALS 5
WASHINGTON (AP) — Mookie Betts hit a go-ahead single during a nine-run rally in the seventh inning after Washington ace Max Scherzer departed, and Los Angeles surged past the Nationals for their seventh straight win.
The Nationals lost slugger Kyle Schwarber in the second inning when he grabbed at his hamstring after a single. He hit a franchise-record 16 home runs in June.
Starter Julio Urías (10-3) allowed one earned run in six innings.
Scherzer also allowed one earned run in six innings and struck out eight. Left-handed reliever Sam Clay (0-1) found trouble when he replaced Scherzer. Chris Taylor hit a leadoff double, a dribbler by pinch-hitter Albert Pujols scored him, and Austin Barnes was hit by a pitch.
PHILLIES 4, PADRES 3, 10 INNINGS
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Brad Miller doubled with one out in the 10th inning to lift Philadelphia over San Diego.
The Phillies blew a 3-0 lead in the ninth inning — their 22nd blown save of the season and eighth in nine games.
Jose Alvarado got the final out of the eighth in relief of Zack Wheeler but allowed three of the first four batters to reach in the ninth, including an RBI double by Fernando Tatis Jr. Ranger Suarez (4-2) allowed a two-run double to Jurickson Profar.
Suarez was better in the 10th, retiring all three batters. That set up Miller, who drove a slider from Austin Adams (2-2) deep to right-center to score Andrew McCutchen.
Wheeler pitched 7 2/3 scoreless innings.
BREWERS 7, PIRATES 2
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Adrian Houser scattered four hits over 6 2/3 innings and Milwaukee extended its win streak to 10 games.
Houser (5-5) allowed one run, struck out five and walked two in his longest outing since last August.
Willy Adames had three hits for the Brewers, and his 13th home run of the season in the first inning off JT Brubaker (4-8) gave Milwaukee a lead it never came close to relinquishing.
Pittsburgh has dropped five straight, scoring all of six runs in the process.
BLUE JAYS 11, RAYS 1
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Alek Manoah, back from a five-game suspension, struck out a career-high 10 over seven innings of three-hit ball for Toronto.
George Springer, Marcus Semien and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. homered for Toronto, which has won nine of 12.
Manoah (2-0) allowed only Francisco Mejía's bloop double with one out in the sixth and then clean singles by Wander Franco and Joey Wendle in the seventh.
Tampa Bay starter Luis Patiño (1-2) was tagged for six runs in the first two innings. The Rays dropped their fourth straight.
REDS 2, CUBS 1
CINCINNATI (AP) — Joey Votto hit a two-run double in the sixth inning and Cincinnati handed Chicago its seventh straight loss.
The Reds' Sonny Gray struck out eight in five innings in his first big league start since June 8. He had been sidelined by a strained right groin.
Josh Osich (1-0) got one out for the win, and Heath Hembree worked the ninth for his second save.
The Cubs wasted a solid start by Alec Mills (3-2), who breezed through the first five innings.
WHITE SOX 8, TIGERS 2
DETROIT (AP) — Andrew Vaughn homered and made two key defensive plays in left field as Chicago defeated Detroit for its fifth straight victory.
Lance Lynn (8-3) allowed one run on four hits and five walks in six innings, striking out nine.
Chicago, which leads the AL Central, has won nine of 11 against the Tigers this season — including five in a row.
Pitching as an opener to limit his workload, Casey Mize (5-5) gave up two runs in three innings.
Vaughn and Gavin Sheets homered in a five-run ninth as the White Sox scored at least seven times for the fifth consecutive game.
