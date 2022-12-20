DETROIT (AP) — Lauri Markkanen scored 38 points, including a career-high nine 3-pointers, and the Utah Jazz defeated the Detroit Pistons 126-111 on Tuesday night.
Markkanen also matched his career best for points, set Nov. 18 against Phoenix.
"Obviously, Lauri had an amazing game for us," Utah coach Will Hardy said. "He really pushed us into the lead."
Jarred Vanderbilt added 18 points and 13 rebounds for the Jazz, who outscored Detroit 65-51 in the second half. Utah had at least 30 points in all four quarters.
"We're going to score, but we have to take some pride in sitting down and guarding someone," Pistons coach Dwane Casey said. "If you don't play with that conviction against Utah, they are going to hit those shots on you."
Jordan Clarkson scored 21 for the Jazz, and Malik Beasley led the second unit with 17 points. Utah lost its previous two games by an average of 24.5 points, including a 122-99 defeat Monday in Cleveland.
"With this being the second of a back-to-back and our third game in four nights, we needed to get off to a good start," Hardy said. "Detroit's bench is so different than their starters that we really wanted to get ahead of the curve. The rhythm changes because their two lineups play such a different style."
Jaden Ivey led Detroit with a season-best 30 points. Pistons rookie Jalen Duren had 15 points and 14 rebounds. He has at least 11 rebounds in seven straight games, matching Dwight Howard's 2005 mark for the longest streak by a teenager.
"He brings a dominance on both ends," Ivey said of his fellow rookie. "He's dunking offensive rebounds, and defensively he's so long and athletic that he can get deflections and blocks."
Markkanen scored 19 points in the first half while Ivey had 18.
Utah led by one at halftime, then outscored the Pistons 34-25 in the third quarter to take a 95-85 lead into the fourth. Markkanen had nine points in the third, hitting all three 3-point attempts.
He added five more points in the first three minutes of the fourth, helping Utah build a 102-91 lead. The Jazz pulled away throughout the period, leading by as many as 22.
TIP-INS
Jazz: Improved to 3-7 against Eastern Conference teams. ... Markkanen made eight of his first 11 3-point tries.
"I think this is the first game this season where he's really bombed away from 3," Hardy said. "But he still mixed in a few drives to the rim, so they couldn't sell out to guard the 3."
Pistons: Detroit's starters, who have struggled in recent games, were outscored 94-71 despite Utah emptying its bench at the end of the game.
KNICKS 132, WARRIORS 94
NEW YORK (AP) — Immanuel Quickley scored 22 points, Jalen Brunson had 21 and New York Krolled to their eighth straight victory, beating the depleted Golden State
Quentin Grimes added 19 points and RJ Barrett had 18 as New York extended the longest current winning streak in the NBA. Julius Randle finished with 15 points and 12 rebounds, while Mitchell Robinson had nine points and 11 rebounds.
Jordan Poole scored 26 points for the Warriors, who are without Stephen Curry, Andrew Wiggins and other key players. Jonathan Kuminga had 13, while Draymond Green, Klay Thompson and Ty Jerome each had 11.
The Knicks scored the first eight points of the game and never trailed. They led 33-25 at the end of the first quarter.
BULLS 113, HEAT 103
MIAMI (AP) — Nikola Vucevic had 29 points and 12 rebounds, DeMar DeRozan scored 24 points and Chicago stopped a four-game slide by beating short-handed Miami.
Zach LaVine scored 21 and Coby White added 14 for the Bulls, who used a 30-7 run in the second half to take control.
Bam Adebayo made his first nine shots and scored 27 points. Adebayo also had 12 rebounds for the Heat, who got 19 points from Tyler Herro, 18 from Haywood Highsmith, 14 from Victor Oladipo and 13 from Duncan Robinson.
Miami was without three starters — Jimmy Butler (gastrointestinal illness), Kyle Lowry (left knee soreness) and Caleb Martin (sprained left ankle) — and had its season-best, four-game winning streak snapped.
___
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.