SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Lauri Markkanen had 28 points and 13 rebounds and Mike Conley added a three-point play and two clutch free throws in the closing minutes to lift the Utah Jazz to a 131-128 win over the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday night.
"Taking my time, having a little more patience, not just going right away and being a little bit stronger with the ball," said Markkanen of finishing strong against the physical Raptors after a slow start.
Toronto's Fred VanVleet had his second career triple-double with 34 points, a career-best 12 rebounds and 10 assists, but the Jazz overcame that effort by shooting 53% and making key play after key play down the stretch.
Conley, who had 19 points and eight assists, drew Pascal Siakam's sixth foul on a head fake and completed a three-point play to give the Jazz a 120-113 lead with 2:13 remaining.
"(Siakam) reached in but I was able to finish it. Really was the best of both worlds there. It was a big play and I think it got us going enough able to finish the game," Conley said.
VanVleet kept the Raptors close with his 3-point shooting, but Toronto couldn't complete the comeback effort.
"If we're up three at the end of the night, then a lot of these stats look a lot better. We'd be celebrating … just got to find ways to win and that's really all that matters," VanVleet said.
Conley hit two free throws with 12.2 seconds left to seal the win and the Jazz moved above .500 at 27-26.
"Mike has been such a steadying force for us late in games. He and I have developed a very good communication about what we would like to do and he does a good job communicating that to the team and getting them organized. His decision-making continues to be great late in games," Utah coach Will Hardy said.
Jordan Clarkson scored seven of his 23 points in the final 1:39 and Walker Kessler added 17 points, 14 rebounds and matched a career best with seven blocked shots for Utah, which has won five of its last seven games.
"(Kessler) got seven blocks tonight and I don't know how many more he affected. Guys just stopped going in on him at some point," Markkanen said.
Siakam scored 21 before fouling out, Gary Trent Jr. had 20 points and the Raptors stayed in the game with a season-high with 25 offensive rebounds.
"Obviously you saw a lot of those rebounds were off our own misses," Toronto coach Nick Nurse said. "I thought we had some really good chances down there that we didn't finish and those led out to some transition 3s."
Kessler had NBA season-best six blocked shots in the first quarter, tying the franchise record that Mark Eaton set on Feb. 18, 1989, against San Antonio. Eaton had six blocks in both the second and fourth quarter and 14 overall in that game.
VanVleet had his first career triple-double last season (37 points, 10 assists and 10 rebounds) against the Jazz on Jan. 7.
The Jazz, at times, showed their youth — failing to box out for rebounds, turning the ball over and slow getting back on defense, which led to 28 fast-break points for Toronto.
Malik Beasley had four 3s and all 14 of his points in the first half as the Jazz led by as many as 14 points. The Raptors cut it to 65-60 at the break, thanks to 15 points off Utah's 11 turnovers. Toronto had just two giveaways and 15 offensive rebounds in the same span.
CELTICS 139, NETS 96
BOSTON (AP) — Jayson Tatum had 31 points and nine rebounds and NBA-leading Boston rolled over short-handed Brooklyn.
Jaylen Brown added 26 points as both of Boston's stars hit seven 3-pointers in a game the Celtics never trailed and led by 49 points. Boston dominated on both ends of the floor, shooting 60% through three quarters on the way to its largest victory of the season.
Robert Williams finished with 16 points and nine rebounds in his return from a sprained ankle. Derrick White added 14 points and 10 rebounds.
Kyrie Irving scored 20 points and Cam Thomas added 19 for Brooklyn, which struggled throughout while shooting 41%, including 9 of 39 beyond the arc. The Nets dropped to 4-7 since Kevin Durant sprained his right knee Jan. 8.
76ERS 105, MAGIC 94
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joel Embiid had 28 points and 11 rebounds, James Harden added 26 points and 10 assists and Philadelphia beat Orlando.
The Sixers split the home-and-home set this week with Orlando. The Magic stormed back from a 21-point, first-quarter deficit to beat the 76ers 119-109 on Monday night. That loss ended the 76ers' seven-game winning streak.
Embiid, the NBA scoring leader, made all 10 of his free throws and was 9-of-17 shooting overall.
Markelle Fultz led Orlando with 18 points.
TIMBERWOLVES 119, WARRIORS 114, OT
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — D'Angelo Russell scored 14 of his 29 points in the fourth quarter, Anthony Edwards took over in overtime after Russell fouled out and Minnesota outlasted Golden State.
After a scoreless fourth quarter, Edwards was aggressive in overtime, driving to the basket and scoring in traffic on multiple possessions. Edwards helped the Timberwolves — who trailed by 11 after three — complete the comeback. He scored just four of his 27 points in overtime but was the catalyst in the extra session.
Stephen Curry had 29 points and 10 rebounds for Golden State. Jordan Poole added 18 points, and Draymond Green had 10 points and 12 rebounds. The Warriors had won three in a row.
TRAIL BLAZERS 122, GRIZZLIES 112
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Damian Lillard had 42 points and 10 assists, Anfernee Simons added 26 points and Portland Trail rallied to beat Memphis.
Jerami Grant had 18 points in the first half, before leaving because of concussion symptoms. Portland outscored Memphis 38-22 in the fourth quarter to win for the fourth time in five games.
Ja Morant had 32 points, 12 assists and nine rebounds for Memphis.
HAWKS 132, SUNS 100
PHOENIX (AP) — Dejounte Murray scored 21 points, Trae Young added 20 and Atlanta rolled past Phoenix.
The Hawks never trailed, jumping to a 9-4 lead with three 3-pointers. Atlanta never let up, pushing to a 102-67 advantage by the end of the third quarter and leading by 43 points in the fourth.
Phoenix — with star guard Devin Booker close to returning from a groin injury — lost for just the second time in eight games.
Mikal Bridges led the Suns with 23 points.
KINGS 119, SPURS 109
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Domantas Sabonis scored a season-high 34 points and had 11 rebounds and Sacramento handed San Antonio its seventh straight loss.
De'Aaron Fox added 31 points for Sacramento. The Kings have won two straight and nine of 12.
Rookie Malaki Branham had a season-high 22 points for San Antonio. The Spurs have lost 12 of 12.
ROCKETS 112, THUNDER 106
HOUSTON (AP) — Eric Gordon had a season-high 25 points and rookie Tari Eason added career-high 20 and matched his career high with 13 rebounds to help Houston beat Oklahoma City.
The Rockets (13-38), who have the worst record in the Western Conference, have won three of their last five games after dropping 18 of the previous 19.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 24 points for Oklahoma City.
