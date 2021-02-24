The Arkansas Activities Association did things right last week when it announced that the regional and state basketball tournaments would be pushed back a week because of inclement weather and most teams having games postponed because of COVID-19 protocols.
Teams all season have been trying to finish their conference games, sometimes playing four or five games a week. I know several times our local schools, especially the ones in smaller classifications, have been facing that long road.
When a blizzard hit Arkansas last week, most smaller schools were trying to play their district tournaments, which seeds teams into the regional tournaments, which were scheduled for this week at various locales around the state. It was reported all over social media that so many teams’ seasons had been concluded or canceled without any resolution to them.
The AAA had mandated that if any football teams missed any conference games because of COVID-19, all teams in the classification would be eligible to participate in the state playoffs. I know playing a district tournament isn’t the same thing as playing in the state or regional tournament, but getting a chance to end your season the right way was the only way to do it for basketball.
Speaking from experience, my nephew, Devon, is a senior at Carlisle High School. The Bison were seeded fifth, leaving them one spot out of the regional tournament. After the AAA on Friday made the decision to push back the regional and state tournaments, it allowed Carlisle, and so many other schools, a chance to finish their seasons on the court and not in a Zoom meeting with coaches and administrators.
Carlisle lost its game with England on Tuesday night. But at least the Bison, and so many other teams, had a chance without it being taken away from them.
The AAA got this one right.
In addition to pushing back the regional and state basketball tournaments, the AAA also pushed back the state wrestling tournaments, which were scheduled for last week at the Jack Stephens Center on the campus of the University of Arkansas at Little Rock.
The Searcy Lady Lions are the defending girls champions. The AAA did things right on this as well, allowing the athletes to be ready to compete and not having to worry about the weather or getting to the event safely.
The Lady Lions will try to defend their state title Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.