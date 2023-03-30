HOUSTON (AP) — Everything seemed set for a college basketball season marked by the familiar — right up until the season, anyway.

There was North Carolina returning four starters from a wild ride to last year's NCAA championship game to open at No. 1 in the preseason Associated Press poll. Fellow bluebloods Kentucky, reigning champion Kansas and Duke were near the top. Instead, they crashed away to bring us here: the season's final weekend with a decidedly unexpected Final Four.

