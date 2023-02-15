PHOENIX (AP) — Commissioner Rob Manfred said Major League Baseball is prepared for whatever happens to the financially troubled company that owns regional broadcast rights for 14 teams after Diamond Sports Group skipped about $140 million in interest payments due Wednesday.

The missed payments by the parent company of 19 Bally Sports regional networks started a 30-day grace period that could be the prelude to a bankruptcy filing, possibly leading to changes in how televised games are made available to viewers. MLB hopes any upheaval leads to an end of local blackouts.

